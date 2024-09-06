Concerned Highland parents keep children at home after stranger enters school grounds

Police are investigating after a stranger entered a Highland primary school.

It’s understood the man gained entry to Tomnacross Primary in Beauly at around 11am on Tuesday, though he left before police officers arrived.

Worried parents have kept their children from going to school today following yesterday’s incident.

Stranger became ‘hostile’ to staff

According to reports from staff members and parents – who wished to remain anonymous – the man entered the school field and watched children in a physical education class.

When he was approached by staff, he allegedly became hostile and demanded to gain access to the school.

It’s claimed the man demanded to take photographs of children and classrooms.

Police Scotland were called, though the man left the premises before they arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unknown man having entered a school in Beauly around 11am on Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

“The man subsequently left. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Tomnacross parents keeping children home

In an email sent to the school yesterday, one parent said that their children – as well as others in the school – will not be attending due to the incident.

They said they did not feel confident putting their children to school until better safety measures were in place.

They also claim that school bosses initially kept quiet about the incident and wanted to keep details under wrap.

They said: “Our children will not be attending the school tomorrow, and pending the outcome, this will continue to be the case until measures are in place and information has been cascaded out to confirm what has been put in place.”

A Highland Council spokesperson insisted that parents have been provided with “information and reassurance” regarding the incident.

They said: “An unknown man entered Tomnacross Primary School on the morning of Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

“School staff saw the man, spoke with him and asked him to leave.

“The man subsequently left and Police Scotland were informed.

“Parents have been provided with information and reassurance regarding the incident.”