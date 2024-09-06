Concerned Highland parents keep children at home after stranger enters school grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Concerned Highland parents keep children at home after stranger enters school grounds

Police were called after the 'unknown' man entered Tomnacross Primary on Thursday.

By Ena Saracevic
Police say enquiries are 'ongoing' into the incident.
Police say enquiries are 'ongoing' into the incident.

Police are investigating after a stranger entered a Highland primary school.

It’s understood the man gained entry to Tomnacross Primary in Beauly at around 11am on Tuesday, though he left before police officers arrived.

Worried parents have kept their children from going to school today following yesterday’s incident.

Stranger became ‘hostile’ to staff

According to reports from staff members and parents – who wished to remain anonymous – the man entered the school field and watched children in a physical education class.

When he was approached by staff, he allegedly became hostile and demanded to gain access to the school.

It’s claimed the man demanded to take photographs of children and classrooms.

Police Scotland were called, though the man left the premises before they arrived.

Police were called to Tomnacross Primary School.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unknown man having entered a school in Beauly around 11am on Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

“The man subsequently left. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Tomnacross parents keeping children home

In an email sent to the school yesterday, one parent said that their children – as well as others in the school – will not be attending due to the incident.

They said they did not feel confident putting their children to school until better safety measures were in place.

They also claim that school bosses initially kept quiet about the incident and wanted to keep details under wrap.

They said: “Our children will not be attending the school tomorrow, and pending the outcome, this will continue to be the case until measures are in place and information has been cascaded out to confirm what has been put in place.”

A Highland Council spokesperson insisted that parents have been provided with “information and reassurance” regarding the incident.

They said: “An unknown man entered Tomnacross Primary School on the morning of Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

“School staff saw the man, spoke with him and asked him to leave.

“The man subsequently left and Police Scotland were informed.

“Parents have been provided with information and reassurance regarding the incident.”

 

Conversation