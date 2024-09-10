WATCH: Warning issued after Aberdeenshire bin lorry catches fire

Council officials have issued a warning after “hot ash” caused a bin lorry fire in Cruden Bay.

The vehicle caught fire during a collection round earlier today.

Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire – part of Aberdeenshire Council – said thanks to the “quick reactions” of the collection crew and fire service, no one was harmed.

In a post on social media, the organisation said: “Hot ash started a fire inside one of our bin lorries in Cruden Bay this morning.

“Thanks to the quick reactions of the collection crew and fire service, no one was harmed and the fire caused minimal damage.

“As the weather begins to get colder, there will be many putting their fireplaces back into use. When disposing of the ashes, always allow enough time for the ashes to completely cool before bagging them and disposing of them in the non-recyclable waste bin.

“Hazardous materials like ash and batteries can cause fires if not disposed of correctly.

“Check out our A-to-Z of Waste to find out how to correctly dispose of many common household materials and items.”