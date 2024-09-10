Hunt for Moray Traveller sites – after unauthorised camps ‘left mess’ in Forres and Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for Moray Traveller sites – after unauthorised camps ‘left mess’ in Forres and Elgin

Moray Council is looking to identify suitable locations for potential designated stops across the area.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Concerns have been raised over unauthorised gypsy traveller sites in Moray including one at the former Leanchoil Hospital at Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Fresh efforts to secure specific Moray Travellers sites will be launched amid complaints over encampments in Elgin and Forres.

There have been three unauthorised camps set up in Forres and two in Elgin over the spring and summer.

The issue was brought up the housing and community service committee on Tuesday, where officials pledged to investigate establishing designated sites.

Travellers ‘left lorryloads of rubbish’ at Moray spot

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith told the meeting there were some in the town who felt their “needs were not being met”.

There were two encampments at Deanshaugh Playing Fields in the ward during May and July.

He said: “I’m just not sure how the needs of the local community are being met in that context, with two encampments in very short order.

“Officers involved were excellent, it’s not a criticism.

“But it’s the concerns from the people involved and quite whether the balance is right.”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain said there had been two encampments at the enterprise park and another at the former Leanchoil Hospital.

Mr McBain said: “I’m aware Gypsy Travellers need to camp somewhere.

“But at the enterprise park I think it took six lorry loads of stuff to be removed from the site after they left.

“There has to be an understanding that if they come on to an area, it has to be left as good as it was.”

A recent encampment at Leanchoil Hospital, Forres.

‘We have to look after Travellers’

Head of housing and property services Edward Thomas said officers do “endeavour” to meet the needs of all parties involved.

And he added the council is working to identify suitable areas as designated specifically as Gypsy Traveller sites.

However he warned the meeting it would not be a quick or easy process…

One of the Conservative candidate’s Paul McBain

Mr Thomas said: “I wouldn’t envisage that would be a straightforward piece of work.

“Because it can throw up an awful lot of concerns with local communities to work through.

“And it wouldn’t be a short-term piece of work.

He added the search for sites had been carried out before with no success.

Although there are no designated areas, Moray Council has a protocol for managing unauthorised encampments to support travellers and the settled community.

