Hunt for Moray Traveller sites – after unauthorised camps ‘left mess’ in Forres and Elgin

Fresh efforts to secure specific Moray Travellers sites will be launched amid complaints over encampments in Elgin and Forres.

There have been three unauthorised camps set up in Forres and two in Elgin over the spring and summer.

The issue was brought up the housing and community service committee on Tuesday, where officials pledged to investigate establishing designated sites.

Travellers ‘left lorryloads of rubbish’ at Moray spot

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith told the meeting there were some in the town who felt their “needs were not being met”.

There were two encampments at Deanshaugh Playing Fields in the ward during May and July.

He said: “I’m just not sure how the needs of the local community are being met in that context, with two encampments in very short order.

“Officers involved were excellent, it’s not a criticism.

“But it’s the concerns from the people involved and quite whether the balance is right.”

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain said there had been two encampments at the enterprise park and another at the former Leanchoil Hospital.

Mr McBain said: “I’m aware Gypsy Travellers need to camp somewhere.

“But at the enterprise park I think it took six lorry loads of stuff to be removed from the site after they left.

“There has to be an understanding that if they come on to an area, it has to be left as good as it was.”

‘We have to look after Travellers’

Head of housing and property services Edward Thomas said officers do “endeavour” to meet the needs of all parties involved.

And he added the council is working to identify suitable areas as designated specifically as Gypsy Traveller sites.

However he warned the meeting it would not be a quick or easy process…

Mr Thomas said: “I wouldn’t envisage that would be a straightforward piece of work.

“Because it can throw up an awful lot of concerns with local communities to work through.

“And it wouldn’t be a short-term piece of work.

He added the search for sites had been carried out before with no success.

Although there are no designated areas, Moray Council has a protocol for managing unauthorised encampments to support travellers and the settled community.

