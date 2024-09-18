Robbie Shepherd is ‘toast of the town’ as upcoming Aberdeen legacy concert raises £100,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Shepherd is ‘toast of the town’ as upcoming Aberdeen legacy concert raises £100,000

The celebration of the broadcaster's life will take place in October, and will spark a series of legacy funds in his name.

By Lindsay Bruce
Robert Lovie with Robbie Shepherd
Robert Lovie with his good friend Robbie Shepherd, whose legacy is to live on thanks to a tribute concert at His Majesty's Theatre.

Friends of the late Doric doyen, Robbie Shepherd MBE, say they are “simply overwhelmed” by the response to an upcoming concert which has already raised £100,000 in his name.

“A Toast tae Robbie Shepherd” will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Sunday, October 20 to an already packed house – but it’s not too late for fans of the veteran broadcaster to show their support.

Robert Lovie, a great friend of the late broadcaster has been heading up the concert project.

Commentator Robbie Shepherd at Tomintoul Highland Games, with his friend Robert Lovie in the background. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

“The team have been simply overwhelmed by folks’ kindness and support of the event,” he said. “Just the simple mention of Robbie’s good name has been enough to bring an outpouring of generosity.”

Robbie’s legacy to live on

As well as paying tribute to, and celebrating Robbie, proceeds from the sale of concert tickets are to kick off a legacy fund.

The Ballater Games at Monaltrie Park where Royal Highnesses, the then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, attended. Robbie Shepherd, right, was awarded a shield for his services to the games. Picture by COLIN RENNIE.

With more than 1,000 tickets already sold, and donations mounting up, £100,000 has already been raised. A growing total which Robert says has gone “way beyond expectations”.

‘Robbie will always have a place in our hearts’

Robbie, who passed away last August aged 87, was a household name in Aberdeen and beyond thanks to his dulcet Doric tones gracing the BBC airwaves over many years.

A celebrated entertainer and champion of traditional music, Scots language, dance and his beloved Highland Games, the concert will showcase “the finest talent” and feature friends of the self-acclaimed “Dunecht Loon”.

Entertainer, Doric champion and broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, MBE. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

“Our greatest tribute to Robbie will be to sell out the concert at His Majesty’s,” said Robbie’s former colleague, Jennifer Cruickshank of BBC Radio Scotland.

“The event is a major showcase of talent. It will be a night to show again that Robbie has a special place in our hearts.”

Fund will see young people follow in Robbie’s footsteps

Funds from the sale of tickets, and donations, will see a series of long-lasting legacies established in Robbie’s name. Each will celebrate and promote the values and interests which he contributed to across Scotland.

“The joy of now knowing future bursaries in Robbie’s name will be in place for years to come, encouraging young talent to study traditional Scottish music and language, would make Robbie incredibly proud,” added Jennifer.

Entertaining Aberdeen Speakers’ Club at its annual dinner in the New Marcliffe Hotel in 1985 was guest speaker Robbie Shepherd, third right. Image by ABERDEEN JOURNALS.

As part of the fund, a granite memorial cairn will be built in Dunecht. There will also be a new sweet pea garden at The Cruickshank Botanical Gardens in Aberdeen.

Two new bursaries will also be established, named after Robbie. One at Aberdeen University to uphold north-east studies and the Doric language, and the other at the Royal Conservatoire of Music in Glasgow to encourage young people into traditional music.

‘Aye, we miss our friend,’ said Robert

“Every penny of the funds,” explained Robert, “will go to further upholding Robbie’s lifetime of work, and his endeavours.

“Aye, we miss our friend but the legacies will keep to the fore all that Robbie promoted and held dear.”

Other legacy plans include The Robbie Shepherd Annual Doric Verse Award to establish an annual open Doric poetry competition. The Voice of The Highland Games Award for most promising young competitor across Grampian Highland Games season will also be launched.

Robbie the guidedog meeting his namesake Robbie Shepherd. Picture by DC Thomson.

The last remaining tickets for “A Toast tae Robbie Shepherd” can be purchased directly from Aberdeen Performing Arts. 

Anyone still wishing to support the legacy fund can scan the QR code below or can make a donation here.

Scan this QR code with the camera on your smartphone to donate to Robbie’s legacy fund.

