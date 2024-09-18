Robbie Shepherd is ‘toast of the town’ as upcoming Aberdeen legacy concert raises £100,000

Friends of the late Doric doyen, Robbie Shepherd MBE, say they are “simply overwhelmed” by the response to an upcoming concert which has already raised £100,000 in his name.

“A Toast tae Robbie Shepherd” will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Sunday, October 20 to an already packed house – but it’s not too late for fans of the veteran broadcaster to show their support.

Robert Lovie, a great friend of the late broadcaster has been heading up the concert project.

“The team have been simply overwhelmed by folks’ kindness and support of the event,” he said. “Just the simple mention of Robbie’s good name has been enough to bring an outpouring of generosity.”

Robbie’s legacy to live on

As well as paying tribute to, and celebrating Robbie, proceeds from the sale of concert tickets are to kick off a legacy fund.

With more than 1,000 tickets already sold, and donations mounting up, £100,000 has already been raised. A growing total which Robert says has gone “way beyond expectations”.

‘Robbie will always have a place in our hearts’

Robbie, who passed away last August aged 87, was a household name in Aberdeen and beyond thanks to his dulcet Doric tones gracing the BBC airwaves over many years.

A celebrated entertainer and champion of traditional music, Scots language, dance and his beloved Highland Games, the concert will showcase “the finest talent” and feature friends of the self-acclaimed “Dunecht Loon”.

“Our greatest tribute to Robbie will be to sell out the concert at His Majesty’s,” said Robbie’s former colleague, Jennifer Cruickshank of BBC Radio Scotland.

“The event is a major showcase of talent. It will be a night to show again that Robbie has a special place in our hearts.”

Fund will see young people follow in Robbie’s footsteps

Funds from the sale of tickets, and donations, will see a series of long-lasting legacies established in Robbie’s name. Each will celebrate and promote the values and interests which he contributed to across Scotland.

“The joy of now knowing future bursaries in Robbie’s name will be in place for years to come, encouraging young talent to study traditional Scottish music and language, would make Robbie incredibly proud,” added Jennifer.

As part of the fund, a granite memorial cairn will be built in Dunecht. There will also be a new sweet pea garden at The Cruickshank Botanical Gardens in Aberdeen.

Two new bursaries will also be established, named after Robbie. One at Aberdeen University to uphold north-east studies and the Doric language, and the other at the Royal Conservatoire of Music in Glasgow to encourage young people into traditional music.

‘Aye, we miss our friend,’ said Robert

“Every penny of the funds,” explained Robert, “will go to further upholding Robbie’s lifetime of work, and his endeavours.

“Aye, we miss our friend but the legacies will keep to the fore all that Robbie promoted and held dear.”

Other legacy plans include The Robbie Shepherd Annual Doric Verse Award to establish an annual open Doric poetry competition. The Voice of The Highland Games Award for most promising young competitor across Grampian Highland Games season will also be launched.

The last remaining tickets for “A Toast tae Robbie Shepherd” can be purchased directly from Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Anyone still wishing to support the legacy fund can scan the QR code below or can make a donation here.