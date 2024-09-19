‘We’re back’: Aberdeen pub regular returns to revive Scotia Bar

A pub regular has returned to revive Aberdeen’s Scotia Bar after it closed earlier this year.

Local businessman Gregor Thomson, 34, from Aberdeen says he wants to “breathe new life” into the venue after its closure back in January.

Previous proprietor, John Parker, announced the bar was “over for good” after he received a £6,000 energy bill.

Mr Thomson has told The Press and Journal that he’s the best man to turn its fortunes around having been a regular there for over 14 years. He was also the pub’s pool team captain.

He took over the Summerfield Terrace watering hole earlier this year, and has since refurbished the interior.

With business steady so far, he has promised there is “more to come”.

“I started up the pool team at that pub comprised totally of regulars, we all played amongst ourselves and we won trophies. They were great days,” he said.

“The bar was shut for a period of time this year, and I thought ‘why not have a go’ and I took the jump.”

Gregor explained his background in joinery which led to him taking over the Scotia Bar.

“I don’t have a background in hospitality,” he said.

“I helped out at The Scotia under the previous ownership when he was on holiday, so I know it very well.

“I also do up lots of clubs and bars around the country – I’m constantly doing up places for other people but I have never done something for myself.”

Big plans ahead for Aberdeen bar

Gregor has grand plans for the next chapter of The Scotia.

He explained to The Press and Journal his plans to turn the basement of the Summerfield Terrace bar into a fully-functioning kitchen.

Despite presenting a cost of £30,000 for Gregor, he thinks it’s key to its success.

“We are going to do food. My plan is to turn it more into a community hub,” he said.

“We are wanting to do more things for the community, we have four care homes very nearby us in the bar.

“Because we are coming closer to the colder weather, we want to give the older people a chance to come in and play board games, and we will do up homemade soup up for them for free.”

For punters, the menu is set to feature “traditional favourites at an “affordable price”.

“I want to go back to the days where you have a bar menu and lounge menu. People will hopefully be able to have a basket of scampi and chips up at the bar,” he said.

“I’d love to have that in place by Christmas, but time will tell.”

Aberdeen supporters won’t be forgotten

With The Scotia’s close proximity to Pittodrie, the bar has traditionally served as a popular watering hole for Dons fans.

Gregor revealed he has no plans for this to change with matchdays still “lively as ever”.

He is inviting fans in ahead of Aberdeen’s quarter-final clash with The Spartans this weekend.

“We have got a really good turnout from the Aberdeen fans,” he said.

“Last Saturday was excellent, as well as the other match days so far this season.

“The match doesn’t start until 5.30pm, but we are hoping for a good day and we have got live entertainment for them afterwards planned.

“We are hoping for a big day.”