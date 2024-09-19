‘We’re back’: Aberdeen pub regular returns to revive Scotia Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘We’re back’: Aberdeen pub regular returns to revive Scotia Bar

New owner Gregor Thomson invited The P&J in for a peek at the refurbished pub.

The new owner says he wants to "breathe new life" into the venue
By Graham Fleming

A pub regular has returned to revive Aberdeen’s Scotia Bar after it closed earlier this year.

Local businessman Gregor Thomson, 34, from Aberdeen says he wants to “breathe new life” into the venue after its closure back in January.

Previous proprietor, John Parker, announced the bar was “over for good” after he received a £6,000 energy bill.

The bar has also had an interior refurbishment since its closure. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Mr Thomson has told The Press and Journal that he’s the best man to turn its fortunes around having been a regular there for over 14 years. He was also the pub’s pool team captain.

He took over the Summerfield Terrace watering hole earlier this year, and has since refurbished the interior.

With business steady so far, he has promised there is “more to come”.

“I started up the pool team at that pub comprised totally of regulars, we all played amongst ourselves and we won trophies. They were great days,” he said.

“The bar was shut for a period of time this year, and I thought ‘why not have a go’ and I took the jump.”

Will you be heading back for a pint this weekend? Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Gregor explained his background in joinery which led to him taking over the Scotia Bar.

“I don’t have a background in hospitality,” he said.

“I helped out at The Scotia under the previous ownership when he was on holiday, so I know it very well.

“I also do up lots of clubs and bars around the country – I’m constantly doing up places for other people but I have never done something for myself.”

Big plans ahead for Aberdeen bar

Gregor has grand plans for the next chapter of The Scotia.

He explained to The Press and Journal his plans to turn the basement of the Summerfield Terrace bar into a fully-functioning kitchen.

Despite presenting a cost of £30,000 for Gregor, he thinks it’s key to its success.

“We are going to do food. My plan is to turn it more into a community hub,” he said.

“We are wanting to do more things for the community, we have four care homes very nearby us in the bar.

Gregor said he has been a regular in the pub for over 14 years. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“Because we are coming closer to the colder weather, we want to give the older people a chance to come in and play board games, and we will do up homemade soup up for them for free.”

For punters, the menu is set to feature “traditional favourites at an “affordable price”.

“I want to go back to the days where you have a bar menu and lounge menu. People will hopefully be able to have a basket of scampi and chips up at the bar,” he said.

“I’d love to have that in place by Christmas, but time will tell.”

Aberdeen supporters won’t be forgotten

With The Scotia’s close proximity to Pittodrie, the bar has traditionally served as a popular watering hole for Dons fans.

Gregor revealed he has no plans for this to change with matchdays still “lively as ever”.

He is inviting fans in ahead of Aberdeen’s quarter-final clash with The Spartans this weekend.

The pub is a popular watering hole for football fans

“We have got a really good turnout from the Aberdeen fans,” he said.

“Last Saturday was excellent, as well as the other match days so far this season.

“The match doesn’t start until 5.30pm, but we are hoping for a good day and we have got live entertainment for them afterwards planned.

“We are hoping for a big day.”

