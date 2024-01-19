Scotia Bar to close permanently after energy bill soars by 650%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotia Bar to close permanently after energy bill soars by 650%

The owner of the Aberdeen pub said his recent £6,000 monthly charge was the "final nail in the coffin" for his business.

By Graham Fleming
The Scotia Bar in darkness today
The Scotia Bar in darkness today

The Scotia Bar in Aberdeen will close its doors permanently after being handed a £6,000 energy bill.

The owner of the sports bar said that the increase in charge – seven times his usual bill – on top of a 40% rent hike was the “final nail in the coffin” for his business.

John Parker, owner and director of the Summerfield Terrace watering hole, announced the shock news via a statement on social media.

In the announcement, he lamented that the bar “was over for good” after his electric and gas utilities bill this month increased from £800 to £6,000.

Scotia Bar
Owner John Parker said that the pricey bills were the “final nail in the coffin’. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

He said: “The Scotia Bar will be closed permanently.

“This month the electric and gas bill has gone up from around £800 a month to £6,000.

“I have spent this week arguing with the energy company but the outcome is still the same, they will not budge.

“A rent increase of nearly 40% as well just puts the final nail in the coffin.

“Thanks to all the customers who stayed to support us the last few years I really do appreciate all your custom.

“Take care all of you.”

What’s next for Scotia owner?

This afternoon, the Scotia bar is in darkness, with the doors locked.

A note in the window says “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be open today.

“Apologies to our customers.”

In his update online, John hinted at a desire to take over another bar in the Granite City

“For me this will be a temporary thing as I am looking at another couple of local bars,” he continued.

A note in the Scotia bar window this afternoon

“But for The Scotia – I think it’s over for good.

“I don’t see how anyone would be silly enough to accept the monthly costs.”

Aberdeen business owner shares concern

The farewell post attracted many comments, offering their sympathies.

One was from Graham Mitchell, owner of Tarragon restaurant on Rosemount Place.

Graham Mitchell, owner of Tarragon on Rosemount Place.
Graham Mitchell, owner of Tarragon, sympathised with John. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He related to many of the problems that Mr Parker spoke about in his post.

He wrote: “Sorry to hear about the bar. It’s tough out there.

“My utility bills have been around £6,000 a month since opening Tarragon back in October 2023.

“With rising food costs as well it makes you wonder what’s the point sometimes.”

