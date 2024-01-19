Scotia Bar to close permanently after energy bill soars by 650%

The Scotia Bar in Aberdeen will close its doors permanently after being handed a £6,000 energy bill.

The owner of the sports bar said that the increase in charge – seven times his usual bill – on top of a 40% rent hike was the “final nail in the coffin” for his business.

John Parker, owner and director of the Summerfield Terrace watering hole, announced the shock news via a statement on social media.

In the announcement, he lamented that the bar “was over for good” after his electric and gas utilities bill this month increased from £800 to £6,000.

He said: “The Scotia Bar will be closed permanently.

“This month the electric and gas bill has gone up from around £800 a month to £6,000.

“I have spent this week arguing with the energy company but the outcome is still the same, they will not budge.

“A rent increase of nearly 40% as well just puts the final nail in the coffin.

“Thanks to all the customers who stayed to support us the last few years I really do appreciate all your custom.

“Take care all of you.”

What’s next for Scotia owner?

This afternoon, the Scotia bar is in darkness, with the doors locked.

A note in the window says “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be open today.

“Apologies to our customers.”

In his update online, John hinted at a desire to take over another bar in the Granite City

“For me this will be a temporary thing as I am looking at another couple of local bars,” he continued.

“But for The Scotia – I think it’s over for good.

“I don’t see how anyone would be silly enough to accept the monthly costs.”

Aberdeen business owner shares concern

The farewell post attracted many comments, offering their sympathies.

One was from Graham Mitchell, owner of Tarragon restaurant on Rosemount Place.

He related to many of the problems that Mr Parker spoke about in his post.

He wrote: “Sorry to hear about the bar. It’s tough out there.

“My utility bills have been around £6,000 a month since opening Tarragon back in October 2023.

“With rising food costs as well it makes you wonder what’s the point sometimes.”