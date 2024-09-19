Aberdeen nurse tried to ‘force feed’ dementia patient medication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen nurse tried to ‘force feed’ dementia patient medication

Alexander Birnie used a spoon in the incident and behaved in a 'threatening manner'.

By Ellie Milne
Hospital ward stock image
The nurse worked on a dementia ward at the time of the incidents. Image: Shutterstock.

An Aberdeen nurse has been suspended after “force feeding medication” to a dementia patient.

Alexander Birnie had also been accused of swearing at a patient while employed by NHS Grampian in 2018.

Charges against the suspended nurse were discussed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s fitness to practise committee (NMC) earlier this month.

The panel was presented with evidence from witnesses and found the three charges from his time working on the dementia ward to be “proved”.

The report states: “Mr Birnie was employed at NHS Grampian (the Trust) during 2018.

“Whilst working on the dementia ward at the Trust, it is alleged that colleagues observed Mr Birnie forcing a patient to take their medication and speaking to them inappropriately and on a separate occasion dealing inappropriately with a vulnerable patient.”

‘Unacceptable’ incident

The first charge was related to an event from May 30, 2018 during which Mr Birnie grabbed a patient’s head and told them “turn your f*****g head”.

The report quotes evidence from a witness who said: “He put his hand on top of her head and twisted it away… he grabbed it and didn’t do it gently.”

She added he was “threatening and aggressive in manner”.

On June 1, 2o18, Mr Birnie loudly told another patient to “open your mouth” and then held their head.

He went on to try and “force feed” medication to the patient using a “dessert” spoon.

When sharing her evidence, one witness said the incident “stood out to her in her nursing career”.

She added: “In my several decades of nursing practise, I have never witnessed anything more unacceptable.”

On an unknown date he also told a colleague to “f*** off” or words to that effect.

Aberdeen nurse suspended

The panel weighed up the evidence presented with background from Mr Birnie’s career and the fitness to practise “library”.

They found the two patients were at risk of “physical and psychological harm” as a result of his misconduct.

They added fellow members of the profession would find his conduct to be “deplorable”.

NMC issued a suspension order for six months and interim suspension order for 18 months.

The report adds: “Without diminishing the seriousness of the matters found proved,
in these circumstances the panel decided that striking you from the register would be
disproportionate.”

NHS Grampian confirmed Mr Birnie is no longer an employee.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

cannabis
Ex-Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after airport drugs bust
Matthew Burden.
Investigation launched into death of Aberdeenshire gamekeeper Matthew Burden
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken Aberdeen teen bit and tried to rob man delivering Chinese takeaway
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to go on trial accused of domestic abuse and assault of four dogs
TGI Friday's has been a colourful destination at Aberdeen Beach for more than two decades.
TGI Friday's Aberdeen: Look back at seafront venue as future at risk after 24…
Aberdonians said it was sad to see TGI Friday's go. Image: DC Thomson.
Prices slammed as Aberdeen locals react to TGI Friday's collapse
5
Police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Car 'bursts into flames' in Inverurie car park
Foveran School and an Aberdeenshire gritter
Closure threat for Aberdeenshire schools as cash-strapped council fears bad winter could ravage reserves
Ian Shand was known to generations of Arduthie Primary pupils. Image: June McKay.
The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who 'always put others first'
The home is on sale for over £1 million.
Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million

Conversation