The 19 best pictures from Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen

Thousands of people made the most of the weekend in Aberdeen to take part in Cultivate Festival, the north-east’s largest electronic music celebration.

The two-day celebration of music was started in 2018 and this year included Chase and Status as its headline act on Saturday.

It had previously been held in the city’s Innoflate facility, but this year created a purpose-built showground at the beach links. It included three stages for acts, multiple bars, art installations, and room for more than 3,000 people on each day of the festival.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, attended on the final day of Cultivate Festival to document the event.

Below are what we think are some of his best images from his time spent there: