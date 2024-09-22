The 19 best pictures from Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

The 19 best pictures from Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, attends the final day of Cultivate Festival 2024 to capture the sights as people see out a weekend of electronic music that included Chase and Status, and Kettama.

A quick selfie to remember the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A quick selfie to remember the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross & kamithomson

Thousands of people made the most of the weekend in Aberdeen to take part in Cultivate Festival, the north-east’s largest electronic music celebration.

The two-day celebration of music was started in 2018 and this year included Chase and Status as its headline act on Saturday.

It had previously been held in the city’s Innoflate facility, but this year created a purpose-built showground at the beach links. It included three stages for acts, multiple bars, art installations, and room for more than 3,000 people on each day of the festival.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, attended on the final day of Cultivate Festival to document the event.

Below are what we think are some of his best images from his time spent there:

Ready for some music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the Big Top – Babyccino. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A quick photo break. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the Big Top – Van Damn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thousands of people made the most of the weekend in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the Disco Defender – 2ndface. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two people enjoying Babyccino. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Babyccino put on a good show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lots of people came out for the festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Group photo! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the Disco Defender – Household. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles all round. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some colourful clothes on display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the container stage – McCart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the Big Top – Van Damn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends having a good time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ on the container stage – gau7t. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some smiles for the camera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More from News

Krzystof Langiewitz
'Increasing concern' for welfare of missing Elgin man
Breaking news logo
Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Banff
Ronan thanked Orkney for the warm welcome the cast and crew received during filming. Image: Orkney.com/
Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan lands in Orkney to attend premiere of new film
Old Cabrach School.
New coastguard station for Gordonstoun, Cabrach former school set for transformation and new homes…
Inverness.
Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
Tony Jolly. Image: Facebook
Racist Aberdeen garage boss bullied apprentice, 17, and set fire to his head
man assaulted Fort William
'Nobody is safe in this town': Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal…
Police cordon at Cluny Square in Buckie
Man due to appear in court after three people 'struck' by car outside Buckie…
Her Majesty The Queen, Jon Sopel, Linda Sopel
Queen Camilla joins A-list actor, celebrity chef and best-selling authors at Braemar Literary Festival

Conversation