Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Banff

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a house in Banff.

Emergency services were made aware of the fire at a property on Campbell Street just after 5pm on Sunday.

Three fire appliances have been dispatched to the scene.

Crews from Banff, Macduff and Portsoy are working to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed the call came in at 5.21pm and the first appliance arrived within eight minutes.

It is understood nearby properties have been evacuated with a number of people waiting outside on the street.

A section of Campbell Street has been cordoned off.

An ambulance and police officers are also in attendance. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Police and the ambulance service have been approached for comment.

