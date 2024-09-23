Duncan Ferguson fears Caley Thistle forward target could be swayed by Championship interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson fears Caley Thistle forward target could be swayed by Championship interest

Ferguson is making efforts to strengthen his frontline, after making a bid to bring a striker in on loan - but fears the League One club could miss out.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson fears League One Caley Thistle could be beaten to the loan addition of a striker by rival suitors from the Championship.

Ferguson last week confirmed he is chasing a loan forward to bolster his frontline options.

At present, skipper Billy Mckay is leading the line alongside Adam Brooks, with youngsters Cameron Ferguson, Ben Corner and Ethan Cairns in reserve.

Adam Brooks in action for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: Peter Paul.

While Ferguson remains hopeful of getting a deal over the line, he reckons the forward could be swayed by options at a higher level.

He said: “We have a bid in for a striker. I know there are a couple of other teams in the division up that are interested in the kid.

“He’s waiting to make a decision.

“We are trying our best, but I think he might go to the higher division.”

‘These things should have been done three or four months ago’

Ferguson is frustrated at still being forced to identify signing targets following a turbulent summer at Caledonian Stadium which followed the club’s relegation from the Championship.

The Caley Jags boss is grateful to the new regime at the club, spearheaded by former chairman Alan Savage who is in place as a consultant, for allowing him the scope to add to his squad.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Peter Paul.

He added: “Everybody is chasing around for strikers. We were so late to it, these things should have been done three or four months ago – but they haven’t been.

“To be fair, the new people at the club have come in trying to rectify that, and they’re trying to give us a bit of help.

“We can all see where that help needs to come. But if it doesn’t, I’m happy with what I’ve got.

“There are good players there – so we need to go into Saturday and believe we can score goals.”

Inverness back in home action against Stenny

Caley Thistle have netted six goals for their opening six matches, and sit five points adrift of League One pacesetters Alloa Athletic.

With fourth-placed Stenhousemuir the visitors to Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, Ferguson insists he is looking for goalscoring contributions from all over the park.

Ferguson added: “They should be confident enough, as it’s a great surface.

“I don’t put a lot of pressure on them really. We do a lot of finishing in training.

“But everybody has got to chip in and score goals. Midfielders and full-backs need to score, and it was wonderful to see James Nolan score his first senior goal.

James Nolan celebrates with Charlie Gilmour after netting against Cove Rangers. Image: Peter Paul.

“Calum MacLeod did well again, but I just changed it up to get Paul Allan back in and mix it up.

“I’m happy with all of the players – we just have to take the chances.”

