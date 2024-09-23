Duncan Ferguson fears Caley Thistle forward target could be swayed by Championship interest

Duncan Ferguson fears League One Caley Thistle could be beaten to the loan addition of a striker by rival suitors from the Championship.

Ferguson last week confirmed he is chasing a loan forward to bolster his frontline options.

At present, skipper Billy Mckay is leading the line alongside Adam Brooks, with youngsters Cameron Ferguson, Ben Corner and Ethan Cairns in reserve.

While Ferguson remains hopeful of getting a deal over the line, he reckons the forward could be swayed by options at a higher level.

He said: “We have a bid in for a striker. I know there are a couple of other teams in the division up that are interested in the kid.

“He’s waiting to make a decision.

“We are trying our best, but I think he might go to the higher division.”

‘These things should have been done three or four months ago’

Ferguson is frustrated at still being forced to identify signing targets following a turbulent summer at Caledonian Stadium which followed the club’s relegation from the Championship.

The Caley Jags boss is grateful to the new regime at the club, spearheaded by former chairman Alan Savage who is in place as a consultant, for allowing him the scope to add to his squad.

He added: “Everybody is chasing around for strikers. We were so late to it, these things should have been done three or four months ago – but they haven’t been.

“To be fair, the new people at the club have come in trying to rectify that, and they’re trying to give us a bit of help.

“We can all see where that help needs to come. But if it doesn’t, I’m happy with what I’ve got.

“There are good players there – so we need to go into Saturday and believe we can score goals.”

Inverness back in home action against Stenny

Caley Thistle have netted six goals for their opening six matches, and sit five points adrift of League One pacesetters Alloa Athletic.

With fourth-placed Stenhousemuir the visitors to Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, Ferguson insists he is looking for goalscoring contributions from all over the park.

Ferguson added: “They should be confident enough, as it’s a great surface.

“I don’t put a lot of pressure on them really. We do a lot of finishing in training.

“But everybody has got to chip in and score goals. Midfielders and full-backs need to score, and it was wonderful to see James Nolan score his first senior goal.

“Calum MacLeod did well again, but I just changed it up to get Paul Allan back in and mix it up.

“I’m happy with all of the players – we just have to take the chances.”