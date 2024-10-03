Thousands raised for P&J 275 Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Thousands raised for P&J 275 Community Fund

ANM Group Ltd supported the fund with a golf day.

By Jenna Scott
Grant Rogerson with Team GPH and Mark Gall. Image: ANM Group.
Grant Rogerson with Team GPH and Mark Gall. Image: ANM Group.

A major north-east producer has helped raise a fantastic £3,000 in support of the P&J 275 Community Fund.

ANM Group Ltd hosted their third fundraising golf day to bolster funds for our five charity partners: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access).

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, welcomed the generous donation.

He said: “Thank you to everyone at ANM Group for supporting The P&J Community Fund. We are supporting five local charities as part of the fund and it is great to have a local company like ANM Group backing the fund in our aim to raise as much money as possible and raise the profiles of our charity partners.”

The group saw a tremendous total of 20 teams teeing off at Maverston Golf Course in Elgin on Thursday, 5 September.

ANM Group Ltd raised an impressive £3,000 for our 275 Community Fund.

Mark Gall, director at ANM Group and organiser of the event, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the continued support for our annual Charity Golf Day, now in its third year at Maverston Golf Course.

“The generosity and enthusiasm of all the participants, sponsors, and supporters has once again made this event a great success, with a fantastic amount raised for local charities working to make a difference in our community.”

The event saw the teams take on 18 holes of golf alongside a ‘hole in one challenge’ with support from sponsors Harry Fraser Catering, Muirden Energy, and Regency Car Sale – who kindly donated one of their cars as the star prize.

Team GPH Builders Merchants went on to secure the coveted first place spot.
Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive at ANM Group, was thrilled with the outcome of the fundraiser.

He added: “Raising £3,000 for the P&J 275 Community Fund is a great achievement, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions from all involved.

Teams teed off last month.

“As a member owned co-operative, ANM Group prides itself in ‘service not self ‘and we work for our members, customers and the local communities that we serve. We are proud to be supporting Community Fund as our chosen charity for 2024, which sees five worthy north and north-east charities benefitting.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, and a special thanks goes to Harry Fraser Catering, Muirden Energy, and Regency Car Sales for their sponsorship.”

More from News

The big question here in Stornoway at the moment is whether our local Tesco should open seven days, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: Let Stornoway Tesco open on Sundays - churchgoers should let others have…
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Savvy cops who discovered ?40,000 of drugs hidden in an Aberdeen nature reserve installed electronic devices to snare the dealers. Adam Ross, 30, and Nico Neri-Ross, 31, were frequently spotted heading into the woodland after officers - acting on intelligence - placed the pair under surveillance Picture shows; Nico Neri-Ross, left, and Adam Ross, right.. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Cops find £40k Gramps drug stash and catch culprits with hidden cameras
The Buckie pet care and garden centre is up for sale. Image: DCT Media
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
The Chalmers Bakery site in Bucksburn.
Chalmers Bakery: Work starts on million-pound flats at demolished Bucksburn site
Jeannie has reflected on 50 years without her husband and father.
'It never leaves you': Peterhead widow opens up 50 years on from husband and…
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Soft fruit co-op and Highlands 'unsung hero' celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards
Image: Shuttestock/DC Thomson.
Megastar Britney Spears posts cryptic Aberdeenshire message
Adam has spoken about how thankful he is to be alive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banff goalkeeper 'thankful' to be alive after losing lower legs in horrific Macduff crash
Greyhope Bay Centre will offer up their event space for this year's fireworks display. Image: Greyhope Bay Centre.
How you can bid for the best view of this year's Aberdeen Fireworks

Conversation