Thousands raised for P&J 275 Community Fund

A major north-east producer has helped raise a fantastic £3,000 in support of the P&J 275 Community Fund.

ANM Group Ltd hosted their third fundraising golf day to bolster funds for our five charity partners: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access).

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, welcomed the generous donation.

He said: “Thank you to everyone at ANM Group for supporting The P&J Community Fund. We are supporting five local charities as part of the fund and it is great to have a local company like ANM Group backing the fund in our aim to raise as much money as possible and raise the profiles of our charity partners.”

The group saw a tremendous total of 20 teams teeing off at Maverston Golf Course in Elgin on Thursday, 5 September.

Mark Gall, director at ANM Group and organiser of the event, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the continued support for our annual Charity Golf Day, now in its third year at Maverston Golf Course.

“The generosity and enthusiasm of all the participants, sponsors, and supporters has once again made this event a great success, with a fantastic amount raised for local charities working to make a difference in our community.”

The event saw the teams take on 18 holes of golf alongside a ‘hole in one challenge’ with support from sponsors Harry Fraser Catering, Muirden Energy, and Regency Car Sale – who kindly donated one of their cars as the star prize.

Team GPH Builders Merchants went on to secure the coveted first place spot.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive at ANM Group, was thrilled with the outcome of the fundraiser.

He added: “Raising £3,000 for the P&J 275 Community Fund is a great achievement, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions from all involved.

“As a member owned co-operative, ANM Group prides itself in ‘service not self ‘and we work for our members, customers and the local communities that we serve. We are proud to be supporting Community Fund as our chosen charity for 2024, which sees five worthy north and north-east charities benefitting.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, and a special thanks goes to Harry Fraser Catering, Muirden Energy, and Regency Car Sales for their sponsorship.”