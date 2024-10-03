Former Matalan left derelict for a decade could become new Aberdeen gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Matalan left derelict for a decade could become new Aberdeen gym

The building on Constitution Street has been deteriorating for more than a decade, with unsightly weeds now plaguing the abandoned site.

By Denny Andonova
The former Matalan store Aberdeen.
Owners think the redevelopment of the derelict site on Constitution Street will benefit residents in the area and boost footfall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A dilapidated warehouse near Aberdeen beach could soon be brought back into use – more than a decade after it was abandoned.

The former Matalan store on Constitution street has lain vacant since 2013.

In the last 10 years, several projects were mooted for the two-acre site in an attempt to utilise the forlorn building and the surrounding areas.

However, none of them came to fruition and the property was left to fall into decay, with unsightly weeds plaguing the car park out front.

Matalan store Aberdeen site
The building was built in the 1970s and refurbished in 1998. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The downtrodden property has recently been listed as a “derelict and vacant” spot with good potential for development in a new Scottish Government register.

And now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned Matalan store and boost footfall into the area with a new gym.

What’s happened to the former Matalan store?

The former clothing store was first eyed up by Unite Group, who wanted to demolish the retail unit and build a massive student complex with 600 bedrooms.

Aberdeen City Council backed the scheme in 2016, however, the development never progressed and the company’s planning permission eventually lapsed.

Artist impression of the proposed students flats for the Matalan site. Image: Supplied.

Six years later, UK-based CoVault HQ also tried their hand at rejuvenating the site, intending to make it a warehouse with small storage units available to rent.

These also fell through, and the spot has been deteriorating ever since.

Matalan store Aberdeen site
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Now Sheetanchor Evolve say the derelict building is ruining the “visual amenity” of the central spot, while lying empty “to the detriment of the area”.

And they hope to turn its fortunes around by transforming it into a glossy new complex with a 24-hour gym, operated by fitness and sportswear experts JD.

The proposed gym is said to “enhance the opportunities for fitness in the area”. Image: Ryden.

Fresh documents add: “The proposal will bring the site back into use, and ensure the land and buildings do not deteriorate further.

“It will bring people back onto the area, provide a variety of uses and create jobs.”

What exactly are the plans?

Under the proposals, the southern part of the warehouse would be knocked down to “open up the site” and create an extra 29 parking spaces.

This will bring the total number to 152, with a dozen bike stands and four EV spaces also to be created.

The derelict and overgrown car park will be spruced up if the proposal is approved. Image: Ryden.

The other part of the building will be refurbished to house the new JD gym and a small retail unit.

Planning papers say this will bring “one of the most recognised fitness centre brands on the market” to the north-east.

Design image for the new development proposed for the site of the former Matalan store.
There will be one retail unit up for grabs within the new development. Image: Ryden.

JD operates 90 gyms across the UK – including Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The new centre will be open seven days a week, and offer all sorts of gym equipment, fitness classes and personal trainer sessions.

Most derelict sites in Aberdeen are ‘developable’

The former Matalan store is one of 65 sites across the city that have been left to lain disused over the years.

An investigation by our data specialists revealed the number of dilapidated plots of land in Aberdeen has more than doubled since 2016.

More than half of the sites on the register are developable in the medium term (56.9%).

And only 13 of the 65, or a fifth of the sites, are developable in the short term.

You can see the full map of derelict sites across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire here.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Savvy cops who discovered ?40,000 of drugs hidden in an Aberdeen nature reserve installed electronic devices to snare the dealers. Adam Ross, 30, and Nico Neri-Ross, 31, were frequently spotted heading into the woodland after officers - acting on intelligence - placed the pair under surveillance Picture shows; Nico Neri-Ross, left, and Adam Ross, right.. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Cops find £40k Gramps drug stash and catch culprits with hidden cameras
The Chalmers Bakery site in Bucksburn.
Chalmers Bakery: Work starts on million-pound flats at demolished Bucksburn site
Jeannie has reflected on 50 years without her husband and father.
'It never leaves you': Peterhead widow opens up 50 years on from husband and…
Image: Shuttestock/DC Thomson.
Megastar Britney Spears posts cryptic Aberdeenshire message
Adam has spoken about how thankful he is to be alive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banff goalkeeper 'thankful' to be alive after losing lower legs in horrific Macduff crash
Greyhope Bay Centre will offer up their event space for this year's fireworks display. Image: Greyhope Bay Centre.
How you can bid for the best view of this year's Aberdeen Fireworks
Manager Ellie Donald is delighted to secure a spot on the solo diner list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Table for one: Cafe Boheme named Aberdeen's top restaurant for solo diners
The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Union Terrace right turn ban could be axed - but final Aberdeen bus gate…
25
Lee Derrett and Dielle Johnson admitted causing a German Shepherd called Blaze to become emaciated. Image: Facebook.
Couple's dog didn't eat for up to 3 DAYS before starving to death
Torry animal-lover Leona Maver now known as "the fox quine".
Meet the Torry mum with a passion for wildlife, now known as the 'fox…
3

Conversation