Review: Cast’s power to enthral and entertain still shines bright

Cast rolled back the years with a powerhouse set at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Friday.

The Liverpool quartet delved into their extensive back catalogue of hits from 1995 to 2024.

While the Gallagher brothers have got Britpop fans from the 1990s feeling all nostalgic after announcing their comeback it’s refreshing to see another band from the northwest of England – Liverpool to be precise – continuing to put out great music all these years later.

Noel Gallagher is certainly a fan with the Oasis songwriter labelling his first time seeing the band live as a religious experience

Little has changed but it should come as no surprise.

Cast’s staying power is clear to see

After all Cast have been there and done it. Formed in 1992, they released four albums before deciding to split in 2001.

Since reforming in 2010 three more studio albums have followed with their most recent ‘Love Is The Call’, released earlier this year.

It is testament to the band’s staying power that the new material blends seamlessly with the hits of their 1995 debut album, from opening songs ‘Sandstorm’ and ‘Fine Time’ of 1995’s ‘All Change’ kicking off a set which included new material such as the title track from their most recent release and ‘The Rain That Falls’.

It is no surprise to see the band has aged like a fine wine.

Frontman John Power, who first came to prominence with The Las before breaking off to form Cast, and original members Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson on guitar and drummer Keith O’Neill are still part of the line-up.

The addition of Martyn Campbell, best known from The Lightning Seeds, complimented the original trio’s sound effortlessly.

As a result they have kept the band’s signature sound, of which ‘Free Me’, ‘History’ and closer ‘Alright’ were the highlights, intact.

Part psychedelic, part rock, always melodic, with some heartfelt ballads thrown in for good measure – Cast remain a vibrant and outstanding live act.

They seem genuinely humbled that their fans still pack out venues all these years later too.

Given how good this performance in the Granite City was, it’s not hard to see why.