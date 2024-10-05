Review: Cast’s power to enthral and entertain still shines bright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Cast’s power to enthral and entertain still shines bright

Liverpool band show why clamour for all things Britpop is back in style after rocking the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Cast frontman John Power at the Lemon Tree on Friday. Image: Paul Third/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Cast rolled back the years with a powerhouse set at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Friday.

The Liverpool quartet delved into their extensive back catalogue of hits from 1995 to 2024.

While the Gallagher brothers have got Britpop fans from the 1990s feeling all nostalgic after announcing their comeback it’s refreshing to see another band from the northwest of England – Liverpool to be precise – continuing to put out great music all these years later.

Noel Gallagher is certainly a fan with the Oasis songwriter labelling his first time seeing the band live as a religious experience

Little has changed but it should come as no surprise.

Cast’s staying power is clear to see

T Cast at the Lemon Tree on Friday. Image: Paul Third/DC Thomson

After all Cast have been there and done it. Formed in 1992, they released four albums before deciding to split in 2001.

Since reforming in 2010 three more studio albums have followed with their most recent ‘Love Is The Call’, released earlier this year.

It is testament to the band’s staying power that the new material blends seamlessly with the hits of their 1995 debut album, from opening songs ‘Sandstorm’ and ‘Fine Time’ of 1995’s ‘All Change’ kicking off a set which included new material such as the title track from their most recent release and ‘The Rain That Falls’.

It is no surprise to see the band has aged like a fine wine.

Frontman John Power, who first came to prominence with The Las before breaking off to form Cast, and original members Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson on guitar and drummer Keith O’Neill are still part of the line-up.

The addition of Martyn Campbell, best known from The Lightning Seeds, complimented the original trio’s sound effortlessly.

As a result they have kept the band’s signature sound, of which ‘Free Me’, ‘History’ and closer ‘Alright’ were the highlights, intact.

Part psychedelic, part rock, always melodic, with some heartfelt ballads thrown in for good measure – Cast remain a vibrant and outstanding live act.

They seem genuinely humbled that their fans still pack out venues all these years later too.

Given how good this performance in the Granite City was, it’s not hard to see why.

