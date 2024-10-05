Emergency services rush to B9016 crash south of Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Emergency services rush to B9016 crash south of Buckie

They were called to the scene at around 12pm today.

By Ena Saracevic
Emergency services were called at around 12pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services were called at around 12pm today. Image: DC Thomson.

A section of the B9016 was temporarily closed after a crash south of Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the B9016 near Braes of Enzie at around 12pm today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were in attendance and sent two appliances.

It is understood that the road has since been cleared.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Moray

Professor Jane Geddes in front of Sueno's Stone in Forres.
New scans of A96 landmark Sueno's Stone crack historic mysteries and paint picture of…
Three street pastors on Elgin High Street.
How Elgin street pastors use lollipops, flip flops and a listening ear to make…
Google Maps image of Buckie post office.
Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own…
The Red Arrows are coming to Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
The Buckie pet care and garden centre is up for sale. Image: DCT Media
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
Dozens of parents and children are protesting the construction of the new Forres Academy on the Roysvale site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy
Dr Gray's roundabout in Elgin.
The 5 worst roundabouts in Elgin: Which has you in a spin?
10
The road was closed for 12 hours while police carried out enquiries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Male motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after A941 crash north of Elgin
Inverness Sheriff Court
No jail for show off Aberdeen boy racer who ploughed into tree near Lossiemouth

Conversation