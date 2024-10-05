Emergency services rush to B9016 crash south of Buckie

A section of the B9016 was temporarily closed after a crash south of Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the B9016 near Braes of Enzie at around 12pm today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were in attendance and sent two appliances.

It is understood that the road has since been cleared.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

