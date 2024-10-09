Mercedes destroyed after tractor flattens garage near Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes destroyed after tractor flattens garage near Alford

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Tullynessle crash.
The tractor reduced the double garage to rubble.
By Chris Cromar & Jamie Sinclair

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a tractor flattened a garage near Alford.

The incident took place just before 9am on Monday morning on Suie Road in Tullynessle.

It resulted in a double garage and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz being completely destroyed.

The heavy machinery travelled over a residential garden before landing on top of the double garage and car.

Tullynessle crash.
The incident seen from a different angle.

At the scene today, the building had turned to rubble, with the tractor and trailer still precariously perched on top.

Small glimpses of the destroyed dark blue Mercedes-Benz could be seen through the wreckage.

Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man – a passenger within the tractor – was taken to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment.

Alford tractor crash ‘not the first’

At the nearby home today, no one was within the property.

Speaking to neighbours, one man described hearing a “big bang” before police and ambulance descended on the quiet, rural area.

Tullynessle crash.
What the garage looked like before the incident. Image: Google Maps.

The local – who did not want to be named – said he was not surprised by the incident, saying: “It’s not the first time somebody’s gone into the corner, it’s happened before.”

Describing it as a “fairly busy road”, he estimates the road is used by around 100 cars every day.

Tullynessle crash.
The tractor and trailer remain on top of the garage.

Alford tractor driver charged

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 9am on Monday, October 7, to a report of a crash involving a tractor on Suie Road, Tullynessle, near Alford.

“The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance to be checked over.

“The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”

Tullynessle crash.
The Mercedes is trapped under the garage.

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 8.55am on Monday to attend an incident in Alford.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

