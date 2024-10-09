Mercedes destroyed after tractor flattens garage near Alford

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a tractor flattened a garage near Alford.

The incident took place just before 9am on Monday morning on Suie Road in Tullynessle.

It resulted in a double garage and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz being completely destroyed.

The heavy machinery travelled over a residential garden before landing on top of the double garage and car.

At the scene today, the building had turned to rubble, with the tractor and trailer still precariously perched on top.

Small glimpses of the destroyed dark blue Mercedes-Benz could be seen through the wreckage.

Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man – a passenger within the tractor – was taken to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment.

Alford tractor crash ‘not the first’

At the nearby home today, no one was within the property.

Speaking to neighbours, one man described hearing a “big bang” before police and ambulance descended on the quiet, rural area.

The local – who did not want to be named – said he was not surprised by the incident, saying: “It’s not the first time somebody’s gone into the corner, it’s happened before.”

Describing it as a “fairly busy road”, he estimates the road is used by around 100 cars every day.

Alford tractor driver charged

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 9am on Monday, October 7, to a report of a crash involving a tractor on Suie Road, Tullynessle, near Alford.

“The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance to be checked over.

“The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 8.55am on Monday to attend an incident in Alford.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”