Police hunt for thief after £40,000 car stolen from Inverness residential area

A car has been stolen from a residential area of Inverness.

Police are appealing for information after a white Vauxhall Astra VRM LT65 AVG was stolen from Dornoch Road.

Officers believe the theft took place between Sunday, September 29 and Monday, October 7.

The price of a brand-new Vauxhall Astra ranges from £29,170 to £44,000, depending on the version.

Constable Colin Scott said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the theft to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1479 of 7 October, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”