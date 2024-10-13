Aberdeen co-founder of Maki & Ramen delighted to be bringing Japanese restaurant home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Aberdeen co-founder of Maki & Ramen delighted to be bringing Japanese restaurant home

Former Aberdeen Grammar pupil Michael Salvador is gearing up to open the doors to his new location at Union Square early next year.

Michael (left) started Maki & Ramen alongside business partner Teddy Lee (right). Image: Maki & Ramen.
Michael (left) started Maki & Ramen alongside business partner Teddy Lee (right). Image: Maki & Ramen.
By Jamie Sinclair

A north-east man who has helped lead Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen to success says he is thrilled to be opening a branch in his home city.

Michael Salvador, a former student of Aberdeen Grammar school, helped launch the first site in Edinburgh in 2015.

Together with his business partner and CEO, Teddy Lee, the chief operating officer (COO) hoped to make high-quality Japanese cuisine accessible to everyone.

Their efforts have paid off, with six locations now across Edinburgh and Glasgow, spots in Leeds and Manchester, and plans for Birmingham and Aberdeen.

The duo is set to bring Maki & Ramen to Union Square shopping centre in early 2025, and Michael shared with The Press and Journal his excitement about opening a branch back home.

He also reflected on how his experiences dining in the Granite City have shaped Maki & Ramen’s journey.

“My love for Japanese food started in Aberdeen,” said the 34-year-old, who grew up on Great Western Road.

“I tried sushi for the first time at the market and from there it grew arms and legs.

“It really set me on the path I’m on now to bring Japanese food to as many people as humanly possible.”

One of Maki & Ramen’s Edinburgh locations. Image: Maki & Ramen.

Maki & Ramen founders say they have found ‘perfect’ Aberdeen location

COO Michael is looking ahead to the Union Square opening next year.

He said: “We’re hoping to open either the last week in March or the first week in April.

“We started out in Edinburgh and the reception we’ve had in our other Scottish venues has been great.

“We’re a Scottish brand and after expanding down south to Leeds and Manchester we wanted to get back to our roots.

“I think a lot of companies breakthrough and forget where they’ve come from, but Scotland is in our soul and we want to focus on here.”

Michael thinks that he and Teddy have found the perfect location for an Aberdeen expansion.

Michael said: “I was around in Aberdeen when Union Square first opened and it has remained busy and popular with people in the city and shire.

“To be able to say that you have a restaurant in your home city is really cool.

“It’s nice to be able to give something back to the community in the form of some jobs and quality food.”

Aberdeen man to bring Maki & Ramen home

Michael’s business partner Teddy studied at a sushi academy in Tokyo.

There he learned the art of cooking Japanese cuisine, with a particular focus on ramen.

Alongside the broth-based noodle dishes, the Maki & Ramen menu will include sushi and Japanese style cocktails.

Michael said: “As we are ramen specialists, we have a long process of cooking to make it as authentically Japanese as possible.

Some of the cuisine on offer at the Edinburgh restaurant. Image: Maki & Ramen.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the food that we do.

“We have competitors around us that are dramatically overpriced for the quality that they produce.

“I think that’s a key differentiator for us.”

 

Conversation