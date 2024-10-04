Maki & Ramen: New sushi bar headed for Union Square

A new Japanese restaurant looks set for the upper mall of Union Square.

It is understood that Maki & Ramen will take over the premises once occupied by Carluccio’s.

An application for the unit by the brand is listed on the Aberdeen City Council website.

Furthermore, the sushi and noodle bar now lists Aberdeen as one of its locations on its own website.

Located between Estabulo and Pure Spa & Beauty, it is unknown when the new eatery will open.

However, the firm’s website says it is “coming soon”.

CEO sushi chef Teddy Lee founded the chain and opened its first site in 2015.

Lee aimed to create high-quality, accessible Asian cuisine for their customers.

The Aberdeen restaurant will be one of seven in Scotland with four in Edinburgh and three in Glasgow.

A further two restaurants opened in England in Manchester and Leeds.

Maki & Ramen offers an extensive menu featuring, ramen, sushi, and katsu curry dishes.

Authentic Asian desserts are on offer too in the form of mochi ice cream and matcha brownies.

Customers can also treat themselves to some Japanese-inspired cocktails as well.

Carluccios vacated unit 14a of Union Square back in 2018.