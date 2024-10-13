Scotland boss Garry Reid relishing tough test against Ireland in shinty-hurling international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland boss Garry Reid relishing tough test against Ireland in shinty-hurling international

The Irish squad contains seven top-tier players for this month's encounter at Cusack Park.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland boss Garry Reid.

Ahead of his final shinty-hurling international as Scotland manager, Garry Reid is thrilled Ireland have named one of their strongest squads in recent times for the clash at Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday October 26.

The inclusion of no fewer than seven top-tier players has caught the eye with places for Limerick brothers Dan Morrissey and Tom Morrissey, who have ten All-Ireland winners’ medals between them, Eoin Cody and Martin Keoghan (both Kilkenny), Aidan McCarthy and Shane Meehan (both Clare) as well as Galway’s Cianan Fahy.

Garry Reid: “I am genuinely excited to see an Irish squad with seven top-tier players coupled with the strength and experience from the players selected from the other counties.

“Their coaches are well prepared and are strong leaders with a passion for the style of hurling required in the cross-code game. We want to test ourselves, and it will certainly be a test.

“Our training has gone well and we’re close to naming our final squad. The most challenging part is who to leave out as I can’t fault the players’ commitment to the training sessions, especially considering the season has been extended for most teams.”

As his tenure comes to an end, Reid added: “I actually thought last season would be my last, but Camanachd Association president Burton Morrison was kind enough to ask me to reconsider in January.

“I’d had a break by then and felt ready to give it another go. I’m really keen for us to do well and I want to set up a foundation for the next Scotland manager.

“The international is in Ireland this year, but we then have the chance to showcase our fantastic new facilities at the Bught Park in 2025.

“It will be a rebirth at the Bught, and I want to play my part in helping re-establish the international there.”

Ireland will be captained by Laois goalie Enda Rowland, a veteran of these games, and he’s joined Caolan Taggart (Down), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), James Toher (Meath), Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) and Ben Conneely (Offaly) who all played last year.

The Irish team is co-managed by Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton (Antrim) and Michael Kavanagh (Kilkenny).

Kavanagh said: “We’ve assembled a strong panel and it’s vital we maintain our traditions, and this event affords hurlers from all tiers the opportunity to play together.

“We are delighted with our progress, and we have representation from 11 counties and we’re all looking forward to welcoming Scotland to Páirc Uí Chíosóg.”

Throw-in is at 3.30pm and the game will be broadcast live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.

Wet weather halts play

All national shinty fixtures were washed out by the wet weather including the Mowi Premiership meeting between Oban Camanachd and Lovat which doubled up as a Mòd Cup clash.

There are still six top-flight fixtures remaining, and they will now run into November.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans feels it’s important the players get a break.

He said: “I think, like most teams, we want the season to end and not drag on.

“We’re heading into November now to complete fixtures and with the boys due to start training at the beginning of January, everyone wants a break.

“We’re obviously happy to host Kingussie on Saturday when they receive the Premiership trophy but with the international the week after, there’s no reason now why we can’t just share points with Lovat and call time on a long season.”

Kinlochshiel’s meeting with champions Kingussie was also called off with both clubs’ pitches unplayable.

Skye Camanachd’s match with Caberfeidh was postponed as a huge crowd gathered in Portree on Saturday afternoon for the funeral of former Skye player and manager of their 1990 Camanachd Cup winning side, Ross Cowie.

Shinty clubs from across the country were represented as warm tributes were paid to Ross who was a keen sportsman and was also founder of the renowned charity Lucky2BHere, which delivers defibrillators and emergency life support training.

