WATCH: Romantic moment young Norwegian couple get engaged in Aberdeen’s The Grill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

WATCH: Romantic moment young Norwegian couple get engaged in Aberdeen’s The Grill

Staff were left stunned by the surprise proposal on Thursday - which they say must be a first.

By Graham Fleming

The romantic moment a young Norwegian couple got engaged in Aberdeen’s The Grill has been captured on camera – with staff at the popular watering hole saying it ‘must be a first’.

Punters were left stunned as they watched a Scandinavian student get down on one knee to pop the question in what’s believed to be a “first time occurrence” at the pub on Union Street.

The city centre whisky bar was a stop-off on Thursday for the young couple, who were part of a group of around 40 students visiting the Granite City from Norway.

Working together with staff, the groom-to-be organised the “perfect moment” to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Staff at The Grill first got customers attention with the clinking of a glass before the nervous man gave a speech.

His partner was visibly flustered, but her jaw quickly dropped to the floor as a ring was produced from his pocket.

After a “yes” from his new fiancée, the bar erupted into cheers and applause.

Grill staff admit ‘it’s a first for us’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, staff at The Grill have admitted it’s something they never see at the popular watering hole.

Supervisor Moira Blackmore said: “This is the first time I have seen something like this in a bar and I’ve been in this business for over 18 years.

Moira helped set up the proposal. Image: DC Thomson

“But everyone seemed happy, they were clapping for them and cheering. It was a good atmosphere after that.”

The 49-year-0ld laughed: “It wouldn’t be my personal choice of places to get proposed to in – that’s all I’ll say!”

Grill bar bar proposal uploaded online

The proposal has since been uploaded online.

A post from The Grill’s social media account read: “That’s a first – a proposal at The Grill!

The Grill, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“This lovely Norwegian couple got engaged at the Grill yesterday. Congratulations to them both.

“Who would have thought we will ever see a proposal at The Grill. Hopefully, we can raise a dram or two on their return.”

The post ended with “Sláinte” which is “health” in both Irish and Scottish Gaelic.

Conversation