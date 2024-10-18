WATCH: Romantic moment young Norwegian couple get engaged in Aberdeen’s The Grill

The romantic moment a young Norwegian couple got engaged in Aberdeen’s The Grill has been captured on camera – with staff at the popular watering hole saying it ‘must be a first’.

Punters were left stunned as they watched a Scandinavian student get down on one knee to pop the question in what’s believed to be a “first time occurrence” at the pub on Union Street.

The city centre whisky bar was a stop-off on Thursday for the young couple, who were part of a group of around 40 students visiting the Granite City from Norway.

Working together with staff, the groom-to-be organised the “perfect moment” to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Staff at The Grill first got customers attention with the clinking of a glass before the nervous man gave a speech.

His partner was visibly flustered, but her jaw quickly dropped to the floor as a ring was produced from his pocket.

After a “yes” from his new fiancée, the bar erupted into cheers and applause.

Grill staff admit ‘it’s a first for us’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, staff at The Grill have admitted it’s something they never see at the popular watering hole.

Supervisor Moira Blackmore said: “This is the first time I have seen something like this in a bar and I’ve been in this business for over 18 years.

“But everyone seemed happy, they were clapping for them and cheering. It was a good atmosphere after that.”

The 49-year-0ld laughed: “It wouldn’t be my personal choice of places to get proposed to in – that’s all I’ll say!”

Grill bar bar proposal uploaded online

The proposal has since been uploaded online.

A post from The Grill’s social media account read: “That’s a first – a proposal at The Grill!

“This lovely Norwegian couple got engaged at the Grill yesterday. Congratulations to them both.

“Who would have thought we will ever see a proposal at The Grill. Hopefully, we can raise a dram or two on their return.”

The post ended with “Sláinte” which is “health” in both Irish and Scottish Gaelic.