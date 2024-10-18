Fast food giant Wingstop lodges plans for north-east restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fast food giant Wingstop lodges plans for north-east restaurant

The global fried chicken joint is expected to move into the city centre.

By Graham Fleming
Wingstop has lodged plans to open in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Wingstop has lodged plans to open in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

Fried chicken giant Wingstop is ramping up plans to open a new restaurant in Aberdeen.

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council has revealed the American chain’s intention to take over a unit at Union Square shopping centre.

The restaurant – famous for its chicken wings – has more than 1,600 spots across the globe, and is already open in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, there is some confusion about which unit Wingstop is expected to take over and will invest £250,000 in renovating.

Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
The plans have been lodged at Union Square. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors.

The plans say that an existing restaurant at ‘unit 16’ will be updated to form a new restaurant” and cites this as the location of Japanese chain Yo! Sushi.

The application says there will be “no major layout changes and no structural works,” but that “new finishes, furniture and lighting” will be added.

We reached out Yo! Sushi today and visited staff at the restaurant, who seemed unaware of any intention to close down.

We also asked shopping centre staff where unit 16 is – but no one seemed to know the answer.

According to a Union Square site plan, the other option for Wingstop might be a vacant spot between Brewdog and Nando’s which used to be the home of Handmade Burger Co.

Regardless of its location, plans to bring the chicken wing restaurant to Aberdeen appear to be in motion – and will bring another big brand to the city.

The planning application has been valid since yesterday, and gives no timeline on when work would begin if approved.

What is Wingstop?

If the application is successful, Aberdeen’s Wingstop would be only its third in Scotland, with the others being located in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The brand owns over 1,600 locations worldwide, with the majority in the United States, and some across the rest of the UK.

The brand is famous for their chicken wings which are accompanied by a wide choice of “bold” dips.

Lemon Pepper, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub are only some of the options.

They can be accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries with also come with a variety of dusts and dips.

Wingstop were contacted for further comment on this story, but have decided not to comment on this occasion.

Conversation