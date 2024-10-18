Fast food giant Wingstop lodges plans for north-east restaurant

Fried chicken giant Wingstop is ramping up plans to open a new restaurant in Aberdeen.

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council has revealed the American chain’s intention to take over a unit at Union Square shopping centre.

The restaurant – famous for its chicken wings – has more than 1,600 spots across the globe, and is already open in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, there is some confusion about which unit Wingstop is expected to take over and will invest £250,000 in renovating.

The plans say that an existing restaurant at ‘unit 16’ will be updated to form a new restaurant” and cites this as the location of Japanese chain Yo! Sushi.

The application says there will be “no major layout changes and no structural works,” but that “new finishes, furniture and lighting” will be added.

We reached out Yo! Sushi today and visited staff at the restaurant, who seemed unaware of any intention to close down.

We also asked shopping centre staff where unit 16 is – but no one seemed to know the answer.

According to a Union Square site plan, the other option for Wingstop might be a vacant spot between Brewdog and Nando’s which used to be the home of Handmade Burger Co.

Regardless of its location, plans to bring the chicken wing restaurant to Aberdeen appear to be in motion – and will bring another big brand to the city.

The planning application has been valid since yesterday, and gives no timeline on when work would begin if approved.

What is Wingstop?

If the application is successful, Aberdeen’s Wingstop would be only its third in Scotland, with the others being located in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The brand owns over 1,600 locations worldwide, with the majority in the United States, and some across the rest of the UK.

The brand is famous for their chicken wings which are accompanied by a wide choice of “bold” dips.

Lemon Pepper, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub are only some of the options.

They can be accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries with also come with a variety of dusts and dips.

Wingstop were contacted for further comment on this story, but have decided not to comment on this occasion.