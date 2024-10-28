Inverness fireworks: Full details to help your Bonfire Night go with a bang

November 5 is fast approaching – and here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Inverness bonfire and fireworks.

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend the popular event, which welcomed more than 15,000 people last year.

It will be held once again at Bught Park, with the Inverness spectacle just one of many taking place across the north and north-east next week.

All you need to know about Inverness bonfire and fireworks

The evening will start at 5pm with the opening of the catering village.

A performance around the base of the bonfire by the Fly Agaric Fire Display Team will take place at 5.30pm.

Inverness provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair will light the bonfire at 6pm.

Meanwhile, the 20-minute “spectacular” fireworks display, staged by the award-winning Fireworx Scotland, will start at 7pm.

Inverness’ bonfire is one of the largest in Scotland, thanks to the donation of hundreds of pallets.

This year, the pallets have been donated by distillers Whyte and Mackay.

Provost Campbell Sinclair said: “It is a real pleasure for the Working Group to provide a community bonfire and fireworks display which is a key event supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund and which is free to attend.

“We hope the many thousands of anticipated spectators have a fun-filled, safe and enjoyable evening.”

Inverness Infirmary Bridge closure for bonfire and fireworks

The musical fireworks display will be set off in front of the Grandstand.

Spectators have been advised that there will be no access to the shinty field, and there will be no seating available in the Grandstand.

This is due to both being out of commission due to ongoing works at the Bught.

The infirmary footbridge will also be closed on bonfire night between 4pm and 9pm.

Drivers are also reminded that parking restrictions will be in place around the Bught area.

But priority access will be maintained for emergency services, disabled drivers, and local residents throughout the night.

A disabled parking area for Blue Badge holders will be located at the city centre end of the grandstand at Bught Park, with drivers asked to enter by the entrance close to the junction of Torvean Avenue and Dunachton Road.

All other drivers are asked to use the 2,800 plus car parking spaces available in the city centre and to park considerately if choosing to leave their vehicle elsewhere.