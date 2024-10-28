Inverness fireworks: Full details to help your Bonfire Night go with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness fireworks: Full details to help your Bonfire Night go with a bang

Thousands are expected to gather for the “spectacular” display, which will take place at Bught Park once again.

By Alberto Lejarraga
people watch fireworks in Inverness
The 2024 Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display will take place on Tuesday, November 5. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

November 5 is fast approaching – and here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Inverness bonfire and fireworks.

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend the popular event, which welcomed more than 15,000 people last year.

It will be held once again at Bught Park, with the Inverness spectacle just one of many taking place across the north and north-east next week.

All you need to know about Inverness bonfire and fireworks

The evening will start at 5pm with the opening of the catering village.

A performance around the base of the bonfire by the Fly Agaric Fire Display Team will take place at 5.30pm.

Inverness provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair will light the bonfire at 6pm.

people observe Inverness bonfire
The event will start at 5pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Meanwhile, the 20-minute “spectacular” fireworks display, staged by the award-winning Fireworx Scotland, will start at 7pm.

Inverness’ bonfire is one of the largest in Scotland, thanks to the donation of hundreds of pallets.

This year, the pallets have been donated by distillers Whyte and Mackay.

Provost Campbell Sinclair said: “It is a real pleasure for the Working Group to provide a community bonfire and fireworks display which is a key event supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund and which is free to attend.

“We hope the many thousands of anticipated spectators have a fun-filled, safe and enjoyable evening.”

Inverness Infirmary Bridge closure for bonfire and fireworks

The musical fireworks display will be set off in front of the Grandstand.

Spectators have been advised that there will be no access to the shinty field, and there will be no seating available in the Grandstand.

This is due to both being out of commission due to ongoing works at the Bught.

The infirmary footbridge will also be closed on bonfire night between 4pm and 9pm.

Drivers are also reminded that parking restrictions will be in place around the Bught area.

But priority access will be maintained for emergency services, disabled drivers, and local residents throughout the night.

A disabled parking area for Blue Badge holders will be located at the city centre end of the grandstand at Bught Park, with drivers asked to enter by the entrance close to the junction of Torvean Avenue and Dunachton Road.

All other drivers are asked to use the 2,800 plus car parking spaces available in the city centre and to park considerately if choosing to leave their vehicle elsewhere.

