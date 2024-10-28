‘Family concerned’ for missing Inverness man who could have travelled to Easter Ross

The family and friends of an Inverness man are concerned as he went missing yesterday.

Police are appealing for assistance to trace Ian Gibson, 47, who was last seen in Inverness around 1:30pm on Sunday, October 27.

Ian is described as white, 6ft tall, very thin and has short dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a blue jumper with stripes at the bottom.

Officers said he may be travelling in a white Renault van, registration number CE61GXS, and that he could have driven to the Easter Ross area.

He is also known to frequent the Drumnadrochit area too.

Police added he has not been in contact with family and friends, which is “very out of character.”

Appeal to trace Inverness missing man

Constable Siobhan Cooper said: “We believe that Ian may be travelling in a white Renault van, registration number CE61GXS and that he could have driven to the Easter Ross area.

“He is also known to frequent the Drumnadrochit area too.

“Family and friends are concerned as he has not been in touch with any of them and that is very out of character.

“If you have any information as to Ian’s whereabouts, please call police via 101 quoting incident number 3024 of Sunday, 27 October 2024.”