‘Family concerned’ for missing Inverness man who could have travelled to Easter Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Family concerned’ for missing Inverness man who could have travelled to Easter Ross

Ian Gibson, 47, was last seen in Inverness around 1:30pm on Sunday, October 27.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Ian Gibson
Ian is described as white, 6ft tall, very thin and has short dark hair. Image: Police Scotland

The family and friends of an Inverness man are concerned as he went missing yesterday.

Police are appealing for assistance to trace Ian Gibson, 47, who was last seen in Inverness around 1:30pm on Sunday, October 27.

Ian is described as white, 6ft tall, very thin and has short dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a blue jumper with stripes at the bottom.

Officers said he may be travelling in a white Renault van, registration number CE61GXS, and that he could have driven to the Easter Ross area.

He is also known to frequent the Drumnadrochit area too.

Police added he has not been in contact with family and friends, which is “very out of character.”

Ian has not been in contact with family or friends, which is “very out of character. Image: Police Scotland

Appeal to trace Inverness missing man

Constable Siobhan Cooper said: “We believe that Ian may be travelling in a white Renault van, registration number CE61GXS and that he could have driven to the Easter Ross area.

“He is also known to frequent the Drumnadrochit area too.

“Family and friends are concerned as he has not been in touch with any of them and that is very out of character.

“If you have any information as to Ian’s whereabouts, please call police via 101 quoting incident number 3024 of Sunday, 27 October 2024.”

More from Inverness

Academy Street bollards
Disruption warning for Inverness city centre as bollards to be ripped out of Academy…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackinnon was found in his car with no trousers smelling of alcohol with slurred speech. He failed to provide a sample Picture shows; A9 North Kessock Layby / Owen Mackinnon. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby
Grand villa in Inverness
Grand villa with modern extension close to the River Ness for sale
A renewed appeal has been made to find the culprit of an Inverness city centre hate crime. Image: Xoko
Do you recognize this man? Inverness cafe releases artist's impression of suspected hate crime…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Peterhead murder trial verdict and an Elgin drugs kingpin
View of the outside of the former Barclays Bank in Inverness.
Prime city centre spot up for grabs as former Barclays bank in Inverness goes…
Eric Soane had been searching school playing fields for dropped coins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Why has this Highland metal detectorist stopped looking for lost coins in school playgrounds…
Tony Story, CEO of Kingsmill Hotel Group. Image: Phil Downie
Sleepless nights over proposed tourist tax for Inverness hotel chief
2
In the City cafe and bookshop customer.
Locals and visitors in love with Inverness cafe’s new ‘cozy’ bookshop
B&M store in Inverness
Inverness B&M break-in sparks police investigation

Conversation