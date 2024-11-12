Aladdin’s Cave: Former Rosemount antiques shop goes on sale for £25,000

A former antiques shop in Aberdeen has gone on the market for a bargain price.

Aladdin’s Cave in Rosemount has been listed for £25,000.

Based at 37 Skene Square, ASPC says the space could be converted into a “residential space” subject to planning permission.

The solicitor also advises that any new business set up would fall under an 100 per cent rates relief under the ‘Small Business Bonus Scheme’.

With a total floor space of just 33 metres squared, potential buyers will need to take full advantage of the space.

Aladdin’s Cave in Rosemount for sale

The property comprises of a single storey building under a pitched slated roof.

It is open plan with a small area sectioned off, and the height from floor to ceiling is approximately 3.90m.

The property description reads: “Commercial shop situated within a popular residential and commercial area with the city centre within walking distance.

“This property may be able to converted to residential subject to planning being obtained from the local authority.”

The full listing can be viewed here.