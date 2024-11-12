Aladdin’s Cave: Former Rosemount antiques shop goes on sale for £25,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aladdin’s Cave: Former Rosemount antiques shop goes on sale for £25,000

The floor area is just 33 square metres.

By Graham Fleming
Aladdin's Cave has gone on sale this week. Image: ASPC
A former antiques shop in Aberdeen has gone on the market for a bargain price.

Aladdin’s Cave in Rosemount has been listed for £25,000.

Based at 37 Skene Square, ASPC says the space could be converted into a “residential space” subject to planning permission.

The solicitor also advises that any new business set up would fall under an 100 per cent rates relief under the ‘Small Business Bonus Scheme’.

With a total floor space of just 33 metres squared, potential buyers will need to take full advantage of the space.

Aladdin’s Cave in Rosemount for sale

The property comprises of a single storey building under a pitched slated roof.

It is open plan with a small area sectioned off, and the height from floor to ceiling is approximately 3.90m.

The property description reads: “Commercial shop situated within a popular residential and commercial area with the city centre within walking distance.

“This property may be able to converted to residential subject to planning being obtained from the local authority.”

The full listing can be viewed here.

