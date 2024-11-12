London Marathon organisers to take Loch Ness event to the ‘next level’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon organisers to take Loch Ness event to the ‘next level’

London Marathon Events has taken over the Highland firm which also organises Etape Loch Ness and the Inverness Half Marathon.

Runners dressed in colourful active wear cross the finish line in Inverness during Loch Ness Marathon
Caledonian Concepts and Loch Ness Marathon Ltd have been the longstanding operators of the events. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Organisers of the Loch Ness Marathon have been bought out in a monster takeover by the company that runs the London Marathon.

London Marathon Events (LME) will take charge of the Loch Ness Marathon, Etape Loch Ness and Inverness Half Marathon to “build” on growing success.

Close to 20,000 people participated in the three events this year, which have become firm fixtures on the Highland calendar.

Caledonian Concepts and Loch Ness Marathon Ltd have been the longstanding operators.

Now, the organisation responsible for overseeing one of the most popular marathons in the world will step into their shoes next year following the acquisition.

Cyclists riding along street during Etape Loch Ness.
Etape Loch Ness will be under new management next year, with London organisers taking charge. Image: Etape Loch Ness.

The Highland firms were founded by Malcolm and Caroline Sutherland in 2006, with the Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running raising more than £14.5 million for charity to-date.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of LME, has pledged to “continue their work”.

He said: “Malcolm, Caroline and their team have developed a fantastic series of events in a beautiful setting that support a network of charities both in Scotland and across the UK.

“They work closely with the local community to produce events that have a unique feel and relationship to local businesses and the area.

“We pledge to continue their work and build on all they have done.”

Event creators to work with London team to bring new life to Highland events

The couple will still be involved in the events, leading their existing team as well as an army of local volunteers, supported by the expertise of LME.

Mr Sutherland feels the move will help bring “new energy” to the events and take it to the “next level”.

He said: “We are extremely proud of what we have created in the Loch Ness Marathon, Etape Loch Ness and Inverness Half Marathon over the past 18 years.

People running along the banks of River Ness in Loch Ness Marathon.
London Marathon Events will take charge of the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“This acquisition is evidence of how incredible the events have become, and this is thanks to the hard work and passion of our fantastic team and volunteers, our sponsors, charity partners and stakeholders including the Highland Council, and the Highland community who welcome and cheer on participants from around the world every year.

“Our events are unique and that will not change. Our team will continue to work hard to deliver iconic events in our beautiful region, all while raising vital funds for numerous charities.

“What we have now, though, is the added energy and expertise of London Marathon Events, and we can’t wait for this next chapter.”

What is LME?

LME was founded in 1981 to inspire more people to take up sports and “prove humanity can be united on occasion”.

Over the past two years, the firm has been expanding, acquiring both the Brighton Marathon and Bath Half Marathon.

The company has also expanded into Wales through its partnership with Run 4 Wales.

Mr Sutherland feels the landmark move for their firm will help make the events some of the “best in the world”.

He added: “The synergy between Caledonian Concepts/Loch Ness Marathon and London Marathon Events was key for this acquisition to take place.

“The LME team is as committed as we are to inspiring inclusivity in sport, promoting the benefits of being active, and supporting our local communities and charities.

“Together, we can take things to the next level and further promote the events as some of the best in the world.”

