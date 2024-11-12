London Marathon organisers to take Loch Ness event to the ‘next level’

Organisers of the Loch Ness Marathon have been bought out in a monster takeover by the company that runs the London Marathon.

London Marathon Events (LME) will take charge of the Loch Ness Marathon, Etape Loch Ness and Inverness Half Marathon to “build” on growing success.

Close to 20,000 people participated in the three events this year, which have become firm fixtures on the Highland calendar.

Caledonian Concepts and Loch Ness Marathon Ltd have been the longstanding operators.

Now, the organisation responsible for overseeing one of the most popular marathons in the world will step into their shoes next year following the acquisition.

The Highland firms were founded by Malcolm and Caroline Sutherland in 2006, with the Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running raising more than £14.5 million for charity to-date.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of LME, has pledged to “continue their work”.

He said: “Malcolm, Caroline and their team have developed a fantastic series of events in a beautiful setting that support a network of charities both in Scotland and across the UK.

“They work closely with the local community to produce events that have a unique feel and relationship to local businesses and the area.

“We pledge to continue their work and build on all they have done.”

Event creators to work with London team to bring new life to Highland events

The couple will still be involved in the events, leading their existing team as well as an army of local volunteers, supported by the expertise of LME.

Mr Sutherland feels the move will help bring “new energy” to the events and take it to the “next level”.

He said: “We are extremely proud of what we have created in the Loch Ness Marathon, Etape Loch Ness and Inverness Half Marathon over the past 18 years.

“This acquisition is evidence of how incredible the events have become, and this is thanks to the hard work and passion of our fantastic team and volunteers, our sponsors, charity partners and stakeholders including the Highland Council, and the Highland community who welcome and cheer on participants from around the world every year.

“Our events are unique and that will not change. Our team will continue to work hard to deliver iconic events in our beautiful region, all while raising vital funds for numerous charities.

“What we have now, though, is the added energy and expertise of London Marathon Events, and we can’t wait for this next chapter.”

What is LME?

LME was founded in 1981 to inspire more people to take up sports and “prove humanity can be united on occasion”.

Over the past two years, the firm has been expanding, acquiring both the Brighton Marathon and Bath Half Marathon.

The company has also expanded into Wales through its partnership with Run 4 Wales.

Mr Sutherland feels the landmark move for their firm will help make the events some of the “best in the world”.

He added: “The synergy between Caledonian Concepts/Loch Ness Marathon and London Marathon Events was key for this acquisition to take place.

“The LME team is as committed as we are to inspiring inclusivity in sport, promoting the benefits of being active, and supporting our local communities and charities.

“Together, we can take things to the next level and further promote the events as some of the best in the world.”