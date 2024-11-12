£15,000 of cannabis found in Huntly drugs bust

Cannabis with a street value of around £15,000 has been recovered during a drugs bust in Huntly.

Police carried out a warrant at an address on Bleachfield Street in the town at about 3pm on Monday.

Officers discovered a quantity of cannabis at the property and arrested a man in connection with drug offences.

The 24-year-old has been charged and since released.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Robyn McKay said: “Recoveries such as this highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality and make communities safer.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”