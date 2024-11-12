Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie targets quickfire Scotland squad recall

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie is determined to force his way back into the Scotland squad and realise his cap dream.

The 24-year-old was called into the Scotland squad for the first time last month.

National boss Steve Clarke drafted in the Dons defender for Uefa Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal after Celtic’s Greg Taylor withdrew due injury.

However, MacKenzie did not secure a debut cap as he was an unused substitute in both games.

MacKenzie was not selected for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland and says the high level of player at left-back in the squad is “crazy”.

It is a level he is focused on rising to.

Now the full-back has had a taste of being part of the Scotland squad, he is hungry for more.

Mackenzie said: “I’ll probably watch the games in the house which is not the same as being on the bench.

“But it will give me motivation to get back there.

“Once everyone is back fit the level of player in that left-back position is crazy.

“I don’t know why the left-back role is so strong.

“It is difficult but it pushes me to work even harder to close that gap.

“I made the last Scotland squad due to injuries as I wasn’t in the initial squad.

“I was aware of that.

“When those players came back fit I kind of expected not to be in it which I completely understand.

“There are some absolutely brilliant players in my position.

“It is something I am going to have to work at, to get even better to give the manager another decision to make.”

Scotland boss watching Aberdeen

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie has been an integral cog in the Dons’ impressive start to the season.

Aberdeen are undefeated in 11 Premiership games under Thelin, with 10 wins and one draw.

There was also progression to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, which ended in a 6-0 hammering by Celtic.

That semi-final setback is the only loss in 18 games in all competitions under Thelin, with 16 wins and one draw.

MacKenzie is one of only two players to have started all 18 games this season, with the other centre-back Gavin Molloy.

He said: “The manager has been at some of our games as has his assistant John Carver.

“That has added motivation to perform well every week as you never know who is watching.”

‘You are around top players all the time’

MacKenzie was an unused substitute in Scotland’s games against Portugal (0-0) and Croatia (2-1 loss) last month.

Although he did not earn a debut cap the experience was invaluable for the full-back.

He trained alongside Scotland left-back and captain Andy Robertson, a Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool.

MacKenzie was also in the matchday squad to face two Ballon d’Or winners.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo played for the entirety of Scotland’s draw with Portugal.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, also played for the whole game for Croatia.

MacKenzie said: “You are around top players all the time so you just take little nuggets that they do.

“Also watching the levels of the games as Portugal and Croatia are brilliant teams.

“It shows the level I need to get to and that I need to close that gap as well.

“The manager (Clarke) was really good with me and at the start of the week said just to just enjoy it.

“And that I deserve to be there as I’m there on merit.

“That was nice and then afterwards he said thank you for the camp.

“I was grateful for the opportunity as I learned a lot.

“It was a great experience for myself.”

Devlin’s rise is a ‘brilliant story’

MacKenzie is out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Boss Thelin is keen to secure the defender on a new long term contract.

MacKenzie recently said that he has been solely focusing on his football, although accepts he will have to address his contract situation soon.

While MacKenzie missed out on a Scotland slot this month, team-mate Nicky Devlin retained his place in the squad.

Devlin was called up for the first time last month and earned a debut cap when introduced as a substitute against Portugal.

MacKenzie said: “I was absolutely over the moon for Nicky when he came on.

“I think I was probably more nervous than him when he got on.

“Nicky getting a cap makes me want to get one even more as well.

“He has had a brilliant story and is an inspiration for a lot of people.”