Man charged after £200k cannabis farm discovered in Ellon

A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Ellon.

Police were investigating the area after they received a report of “suspicious activity” at 8am on Friday, January 3

Officers uncovered a cannabis farm in a property in the town.

In total, 245 cannabis plants were seized by police, estimated to be worth around £200,000.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 January, 2025.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald said, “Serious and Organised Crime remains a priority and along with our partners and specialist resources, we are committed to detecting offences and disrupting criminal enterprises.

“We rely on the public to tell provide us with information to help us do so.

“As was the case here, if you see any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”