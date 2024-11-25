Gallery: Aberdeen’s winter graduates shine bright in frosty weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Aberdeen’s winter graduates shine bright in frosty weather

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, attends day one of Aberdeen University's winter graduation week to capture the moment hard-working students attain their degrees.

A graduate on stage during the ceremony. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Aberdeen University’s winter graduation ceremonies have started today with hundreds of students passing out with full honors in front of friends and family.

Cheer was the order of the day for the graduates, with our photographer Darrell Benns on hand to capture the moment many had waited years to achieve – being handed their degree to the rapturous applause of their peers.

Ceremonies will continue through to Wednesday , with students achieving gongs in subjects including creative writing, finance, and microbiology.

Below are some of Darrell’s best images from today’s morning ceremony. Can you spot you or your loved ones among them?

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">An Aberdeen University student makes his way to his seat during the graduation ceremony.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A student takes the internship at Elphinstone Hall.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Graduates applaud their peers.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A graduate poses for a photograph near one of the university’s props.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Graduates make their way towards Elphinstone Hall for the ceremony.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Graduates take their own images to remember the day by.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A student takes a quick photograph on his phone as he heads into Elphinstone Hall.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A graduate smiles as she makes her way past our photographer at Elphinstone Hall.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Darrell captures a view of Elphinstone Hall where the graduations took place.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Beaming with joy, this graduate makes to leave the stage after graduating.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A pupil chats with friends at the winter graduation ceremony.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Graduates pictured by Darrell at Elphinstone Hall.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A graduate on stage at Elphinstone Hall during the morning ceremony.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Friends and family take photographs of the students in their gowns.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">All smiles after graduating Aberdeen University.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Students enjoy a drink following their graduation.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Friends captured chatting following their graduation at Aberdeen University.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A group of graduates pose for a photograph from Darrell.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A graduate poses for their friends and family following the ceremony.</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Students make use of the 2024 prop to pose for Darrell.</span></span>

