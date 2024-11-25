Gallery: Aberdeen’s winter graduates shine bright in frosty weather

Aberdeen University’s winter graduation ceremonies have started today with hundreds of students passing out with full honors in front of friends and family.

Cheer was the order of the day for the graduates, with our photographer Darrell Benns on hand to capture the moment many had waited years to achieve – being handed their degree to the rapturous applause of their peers.

Ceremonies will continue through to Wednesday , with students achieving gongs in subjects including creative writing, finance, and microbiology.

Below are some of Darrell’s best images from today’s morning ceremony. Can you spot you or your loved ones among them?