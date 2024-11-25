Could Ellon be getting its own banking hub?

Ellon could get its own banking hub next year if plans are approved, following the closure of the last bank in the town.

The facility would be similar to the one in Huntly and could benefit residents who rely on face-to-face banking services.

Despite a population of more than 10,000, Ellon has been left without a bank since the Bank of Scotland – situated in The Square – closed in September.

In 2018, the town had four banks including RBS, TSB and Virgin, but all have since closed.

It’s now been confirmed a 12-week review for a banking hub in Ellon has been started by Link – an organisation responsible for banking hubs across the UK.

During correspondence with local MP Harriet Cross, who has been campaigning for a new banking hub, Link representative Jen Lambert said: “We are now doing a deeper review.

“This means we will look at how a lack of cash services affects people and businesses. We will work out what services are missing and suggest reasonable solutions.

“We will finish any review within twelve weeks, tell you what we have decided, and post the results on our website.”

Ellon banking hub ‘desperately needed’

A banking hub would provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular transactions.

Ms Cross, said: “I very much welcome the announcement that a review has started for a banking hub in Ellon, which is desperately needed following the closure of the town’s last remaining branch a few months ago.

“Businesses in Ellon across a variety of sectors, including farming and retail rely on banking at a branch, as do many residents, who either cannot access or do not feel comfortable using digital banking.

“The hugely negative impact of not having a bank in the town centre is already being felt and is placing further pressure on the post office to help ease the situation.”

Following multiple bank closures, residents have had to travel to Bridge of Don or Inverurie, which Ms Cross says is “completely unacceptable”.

She added: “I hope Link can see the level of inconvenience that not having one is causing for everyone in the area and that we will see a banking hub coming to Ellon.”