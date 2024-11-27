GALLERY: More cheer on final day of Aberdeen’s winter graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: More cheer on final day of Aberdeen’s winter graduations

Our photographer Kath Flannery attends day three of the University of Aberdeen's graduation ceremony.

A graduate celebrating as he leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A graduate celebrating as he leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Friends and family of Aberdeen University students once more cheered on their loved ones today as the school’s winter graduation ceremony came to a close.

The Press and Journal has attended the institute’s Elphinstone Hall for the past two days and captured hundreds of graduates receiving their gongs after years of hard work.

And today we returned to see pupils pass out with degrees in business management, finance, and digital marketing.

Below are some of staff photographer Kath Flannery’s best images.

Can you spot yourself or one of your loved ones among them?

Graduate Jinling Zhao at Elphinstone Hall.
Graduates embrace following the ceremony.
A graduate celebrates as he leaves the stage.
Recent graduates leave Elphinstone Hall following the ceremony.
A graduate beams as they receive their qualification.
A graduate appears to blow a kiss to friends and family as they leave the stage at Elphinstone Hall.
Hugs following the graduation ceremony.
Kath captures a photograph of the stage at Elphinstone Hall.
Signalling to friends and family in the audience.
A graduate leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall.
Sealed with a fist pump into the air, this graduate achieves her education goals.
A graduate celebrates to the crowd.
A graduate leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall.
A graduate receives their gong at graduation.
A graduate is hugged following his graduation.
Friends and family could be seen posing for their own photographs throughout the day.
A group of graduates pose for Kath.
Graduates smile as they pass Kath following their graduation.
Graduates are pictured leaving Elphinstone Hall.
Graduate Matthaeus Aagaard with his girlfriend Laurie Ingles and brother Christopher Aagaard.
Graduate Megan Bonner with dad Duncan and mum Jo.
Graduate Angela Jorge with mum Guia and dad Alvin.
Graduate Charlene McPhater with her partner Reece Culley.
Graduates Thomas Alexander and Anita Malik.
Graduate Sarah Shin with her daughter.
Graduates are pictured outside Elphinstone Hall.
Graduates smile as they pass Kath.
A graduate poses for a photograph.
Graduates pose for a photograph for Kath.
Graduates launch their caps into the air to mark their study successes.

Conversation