News GALLERY: More cheer on final day of Aberdeen’s winter graduations Our photographer Kath Flannery attends day three of the University of Aberdeen's graduation ceremony. A graduate celebrating as he leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Jamie Ross November 27 2024, 4:05 pm November 27 2024, 4:05 pm Share GALLERY: More cheer on final day of Aberdeen’s winter graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6638201/photo-gallery-more-cheer-on-final-day-of-aberdeens-winter-graduations/ Copy Link 0 comment Friends and family of Aberdeen University students once more cheered on their loved ones today as the school’s winter graduation ceremony came to a close. The Press and Journal has attended the institute’s Elphinstone Hall for the past two days and captured hundreds of graduates receiving their gongs after years of hard work. And today we returned to see pupils pass out with degrees in business management, finance, and digital marketing. Below are some of staff photographer Kath Flannery’s best images. Can you spot yourself or one of your loved ones among them? Graduate Jinling Zhao at Elphinstone Hall. Graduates embrace following the ceremony. A graduate celebrates as he leaves the stage. Recent graduates leave Elphinstone Hall following the ceremony. A graduate beams as they receive their qualification. A graduate appears to blow a kiss to friends and family as they leave the stage at Elphinstone Hall. Hugs following the graduation ceremony. Kath captures a photograph of the stage at Elphinstone Hall. Signalling to friends and family in the audience. A graduate leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. Sealed with a fist pump into the air, this graduate achieves her education goals. A graduate celebrates to the crowd. A graduate leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. A graduate receives their gong at graduation. A graduate is hugged following his graduation. Friends and family could be seen posing for their own photographs throughout the day. A group of graduates pose for Kath. Graduates smile as they pass Kath following their graduation. Graduates are pictured leaving Elphinstone Hall. Graduate Matthaeus Aagaard with his girlfriend Laurie Ingles and brother Christopher Aagaard. Graduate Megan Bonner with dad Duncan and mum Jo. Graduate Angela Jorge with mum Guia and dad Alvin. Graduate Charlene McPhater with her partner Reece Culley. Graduates Thomas Alexander and Anita Malik. Graduate Sarah Shin with her daughter. Graduates are pictured outside Elphinstone Hall. Graduates smile as they pass Kath. A graduate poses for a photograph. Graduates pose for a photograph for Kath. Graduates launch their caps into the air to mark their study successes.
Conversation