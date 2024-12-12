Teenager arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Peterhead street Police were called to the Longate area of the town on Thursday afternoon. By Ellie Milne December 12 2024, 5:14 pm December 12 2024, 5:14 pm Share Teenager arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Peterhead street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6650236/longate-flats-peterhead-disturbance-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Police cordoned off the street this afternoon. Image: Coast Radio Scotland. A teenager has been arrested following a “disturbance” in Peterhead. Officers were called to the Longate area of the town at around 2pm on Thursday. It is understood a cordon was put in place along most of the street, from the Premier store up to Oksana. A smaller section of the pavement was taped off outside a block of flats where there appeared to be broken glass on the ground. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the disturbance at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries. A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.05pm on Thursday, December 12, we received a report of a disturbance at Longate, Peterhead. “Officers attended and a 16-year-old male was arrested. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation