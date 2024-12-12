Teenager arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Peterhead street

A teenager has been arrested following a “disturbance” in Peterhead.

Officers were called to the Longate area of the town at around 2pm on Thursday.

It is understood a cordon was put in place along most of the street, from the Premier store up to Oksana.

A smaller section of the pavement was taped off outside a block of flats where there appeared to be broken glass on the ground.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the disturbance at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.05pm on Thursday, December 12, we received a report of a disturbance at Longate, Peterhead.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”