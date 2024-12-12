Caley Thistle boss tickled by tinsel antics – but insists he can be Highlanders’ ‘hard man’

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher insists he can read the riot act – but says his players’ performances have meant he hasn’t had to.

The League One manager of the month for November was in his usual upbeat mood in his weekly press conference, with smiles turning to laughter as some squad members, wearing tinsel, tried to unsettle him through the window.

You would never know this club was in the midst of administration, with talks with potential investors ongoing as Christmas approaches rapidly.

This Saturday, ICT will be seeking to make it four successive league victories when third-placed Arbroath come calling.

Inverness, who roared back from 2-0 down to beat Montrose 3-2 with the last kick at Links Park on Saturday, remain ninth in the table due to their 15-point administration punishment.

However, Annan Athletic, in eighth place, are just eight points in front, having played a game more than ICT.

Inverness-born Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat in October, was asked whether he’s got a tough side when needed with his squad.

He said: “Yes, no doubt about it.

“I’m always honest with the boys. If they’re not at the standard we’re looking for on the training ground or on the pitch, then I have no problems telling them that.

“The good thing for me is that I haven’t had to. The boys have raised the bar and set the standards, so the onus has been on them, which is ideal.

“I’m obviously putting on the sessions to build towards a match day, but if someone isn’t doing the right things on the training ground, or on a match day, the boys are more than happy to do that job for me.

“I hope it doesn’t come to me having to be a hard man, but it won’t be a problem for me because I just want what’s best for this football club.”

Kellacher ‘trying to be a positive person’

The future of the club remains in the balance as administrators BDO work away in the background, but Kellacher, assisted by Billy Mckay and his staff, are focused on delivering on-field results to stay in League One.

Despite the clouds hanging over the Caledonian Stadium, Kellacher insists he’s feeling relaxed.

He said: “You might think it’s hard to believe, but I’ve actually loved every minute of it (being in charge).

“A lot of fans must think I will be stressed, but I try to be a positive person most days.

“I come in with a smile on my face, and I want to be upbeat, and if that rubs off on others then I will be very happy.

“It has been a rollercoaster, but I love it.

“I love being involved in football, and I love being at this club, so I’m happy to work hard and that’s what I ask of the players as well.”

Kellacher was also asked about his strong bond with the fans, who are embracing his team’s attacking style.

He added: “I think being a local boy helps.

“The fact that they will have seen that I’ve been here for just over 20 years, and worked from the community side of the club through the youth and played a part in everything there is to do at this club shows that I love it.

“This football club has been my life. My wife and kids all come to the games, and this club is everything to me.

“It has probably given me some of the best times of my life, so I come in every day to give my all for this football club.”

Adjustment for ICTFC after relegation from the Championship

Inverness and Arbroath tumbled out of the Championship in May and neither got off to the best of starts in the third-tier, but meet this weekend as two of the form sides.

Kellacher said: “It’s always hard when you go down a league.

“You’ll probably find it in every league, you have to build that positive mindset and mentality again.

“You have been so used to not winning games, and that’s why you’re in the league below, so that’s a hard thing to build that mindset for the players to get into a winning habit.

“It is very hard to get going again, because you’re obviously deflated from being relegated, but the boys are hopefully on that right track again now to go where we want to go.

“Saturday will be a very hard game. They always are against Arbroath.

“David Gold and Colin Hamilton have done a great job since taking over. They have won four of their last six games, so they are also on a good run, and they keep climbing the table.

“In this league, you must earn the right to play. We have to do the hard work first.

“We will be as switched on as we possibly can be to ensure we’re at it.”

ICT and Arbroath have met twice this term, with the teams drawing 0-0 in the League Cup group stages before Arbroath won on penalties, then the Angus side won the first league fixture 1-0 at Gayfield in October.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.