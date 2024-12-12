Caley Thistle boss tickled by tinsel antics – but insists he can be Highlanders’ ‘hard man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss tickled by tinsel antics – but insists he can be Highlanders’ ‘hard man’

Inverness are on a roll with three straight league wins - but Scott Kellacher is demanding standards are maintained.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher applauds his supporters after a recent League One match.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher insists he can read the riot act – but says his players’ performances have meant he hasn’t had to.

The League One manager of the month for November was in his usual upbeat mood in his weekly press conference, with smiles turning to laughter as some squad members, wearing tinsel, tried to unsettle him through the window.

You would never know this club was in the midst of administration, with talks with potential investors ongoing as Christmas approaches rapidly.

This Saturday, ICT will be seeking to make it four successive league victories when third-placed Arbroath come calling.

Inverness, who roared back from 2-0 down to beat Montrose 3-2 with the last kick at Links Park on Saturday, remain ninth in the table due to their 15-point administration punishment.

However, Annan Athletic, in eighth place, are just eight points in front, having played a game more than ICT.

Caley Thistle's Scott Kellacher holds up his Glen's League One manager of the month award for November at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Glen’s League One manager of the month for November, Caley Thistle’s Scott Kellacher.

Inverness-born Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat in October, was asked whether he’s got a tough side when needed with his squad.

He said: “Yes, no doubt about it.

“I’m always honest with the boys. If they’re not at the standard we’re looking for on the training ground or on the pitch, then I have no problems telling them that.

“The good thing for me is that I haven’t had to. The boys have raised the bar and set the standards, so the onus has been on them, which is ideal.

“I’m obviously putting on the sessions to build towards a match day, but if someone isn’t doing the right things on the training ground, or on a match day, the boys are more than happy to do that job for me.

“I hope it doesn’t come to me having to be a hard man, but it won’t be a problem for me because I just want what’s best for this football club.”

Kellacher ‘trying to be a positive person’

The future of the club remains in the balance as administrators BDO work away in the background, but Kellacher, assisted by Billy Mckay and his staff, are focused on delivering on-field results to stay in League One.

Despite the clouds hanging over the Caledonian Stadium, Kellacher insists he’s feeling relaxed.

He said: “You might think it’s hard to believe, but I’ve actually loved every minute of it (being in charge).

“A lot of fans must think I will be stressed, but I try to be a positive person most days.

“I come in with a smile on my face, and I want to be upbeat, and if that rubs off on others then I will be very happy.

“It has been a rollercoaster, but I love it.

“I love being involved in football, and I love being at this club, so I’m happy to work hard and that’s what I ask of the players as well.”

Kellacher was also asked about his strong bond with the fans, who are embracing his team’s attacking style.

He added: “I think being a local boy helps.

“The fact that they will have seen that I’ve been here for just over 20 years, and worked from the community side of the club through the youth and played a part in everything there is to do at this club shows that I love it.

“This football club has been my life. My wife and kids all come to the games, and this club is everything to me.

“It has probably given me some of the best times of my life, so I come in every day to give my all for this football club.”

Adjustment for ICTFC after relegation from the Championship

Inverness and Arbroath tumbled out of the Championship in May and neither got off to the best of starts in the third-tier, but meet this weekend as two of the form sides.

Kellacher said: “It’s always hard when you go down a league.

“You’ll probably find it in every league, you have to build that positive mindset and mentality again.

“You have been so used to not winning games, and that’s why you’re in the league below, so that’s a hard thing to build that mindset for the players to get into a winning habit.

“It is very hard to get going again, because you’re obviously deflated from being relegated, but the boys are hopefully on that right track again now to go where we want to go.

“Saturday will be a very hard game. They always are against Arbroath.

“David Gold and Colin Hamilton have done a great job since taking over. They have won four of their last six games, so they are also on a good run, and they keep climbing the table.

“In this league, you must earn the right to play. We have to do the hard work first.

“We will be as switched on as we possibly can be to ensure we’re at it.”

ICT and Arbroath have met twice this term, with the teams drawing 0-0 in the League Cup group stages before Arbroath won on penalties, then the Angus side won the first league fixture 1-0 at Gayfield in October. 

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

