Freezing -17C temperatures to follow weekend heavy snow warning in north and north-east

Snowfall is expected to continue this weekend in the north and north-east with temperatures to drop to as low as -17C next week.

The Met Office issued a new yellow warning for snow for most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

It’s expected to cause travel disruption, with 2-5cm expected and as as much as 10-20 cm over high ground.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were covered in white on Thursday as several weather warnings affected the regions.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the north and north-east until 10am today.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s heavy snowfall will be followed by freezing temperatures next week.

The Cairngorms will be hit with temperatures as cold as –10C while up to –17C will be experienced in the hills of the National Park.

Heavy snow could fall in north and north-east

According to the Met Office, whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow will likely develop during Sunday and Sunday night.

While 2-5cm may accumulate in quite a few areas, as much as 10-20 cm may be seen over high ground.

The snowfall is set to bring further travel disruption on roads along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Power cuts may occur and there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Temperatures to plunge next week

Freezing temperatures are expected to follow Sunday and Monday’s snowfall in the north and north-east.

Towns across the Cairngorms National Park will be hit with temperatures as low as –10C from Tuesday, January 7.

In Aberdeenshire, temperatures in Braemar are set to plunge to –10C on Tuesday and –9C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kingussie will likely experience further snowfall in the Highlands on Tuesday with temperatures dropping to –8C.

In Aviemore, temperatures will be as low as –6C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather will be extreme in the hills of the national park.

Up to –17C will be reached at the Ben Macdui’s summit on Tuesday and –16C on Wednesday and Thursday, but the ‘feels like’ temperature could plunge to –20C.

Similarly, -16C will be reached at the Cairn Gorm summit next week with the ‘feels like’ temperature as cold as –21C.