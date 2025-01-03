Freezing -17C temperatures to follow weekend heavy snow warning in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freezing -17C temperatures to follow weekend heavy snow warning in north and north-east

As much as 20cm of snow could be accumulated over high ground while temperatures of up to –17C are expected in the Cairngorms from Tuesday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Union Terrace Gardens covered in snow
Union Terrace Gardens covered in snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Snowfall is expected to continue this weekend in the north and north-east with temperatures to drop to as low as -17C next week.

The Met Office issued a new yellow warning for snow for most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

It’s expected to cause travel disruption, with 2-5cm expected and as as much as 10-20 cm over high ground.

Craigellachie Bridge covered in snow
Craigellachie Bridge was covered in snow on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were covered in white on Thursday as several weather warnings affected the regions.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the north and north-east until 10am today.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s heavy snowfall will be followed by freezing temperatures next week.

The Cairngorms will be hit with temperatures as cold as –10C while up to –17C will be experienced in the hills of the National Park.

Heavy snow could fall in north and north-east

According to the Met Office, whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow will likely develop during Sunday and Sunday night.

While 2-5cm may accumulate in quite a few areas, as much as 10-20 cm may be seen over high ground.

The snowfall is set to bring further travel disruption on roads along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Power cuts may occur and there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Temperatures to plunge next week

Freezing temperatures are expected to follow Sunday and Monday’s snowfall in the north and north-east.

Towns across the Cairngorms National Park will be hit with temperatures as low as –10C from Tuesday, January 7.

In Aberdeenshire, temperatures in Braemar are set to plunge to –10C on Tuesday and –9C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will plunge to -17C in the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Braemar MRT

Meanwhile, Kingussie will likely experience further snowfall in the Highlands on Tuesday with temperatures dropping to –8C.

In Aviemore, temperatures will be as low as –6C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather will be extreme in the hills of the national park.

Up to –17C will be reached at the Ben Macdui’s summit on Tuesday and –16C on Wednesday and Thursday, but the ‘feels like’ temperature could plunge to –20C.

Similarly, -16C will be reached at the Cairn Gorm summit next week with the ‘feels like’ temperature as cold as –21C.

