The P&J Community Fund panel decide charity finalists

A panel of judges have agreed on six charities to take through to the public vote, which will be announced this Friday.

The Press & Journal received more than 170 nominations from local charities last month, all hoping to become our new P&J Community Fund charity partners for the next two years.

The P&J Community Fund began as part of The Press and Journal’s 275th anniversary celebrations.

The fund supports local charities transforming our communities, and thanks to fundraising activity and generous donations in 2024, The P&J managed to raise over £126,000 for our previous charity partners.

On Wednesday, the Press & Journal Community Fund panel met for hours of debate, to decide three charities from the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire region, and three charities from Moray, Highlands and Islands to make it to the final.

The P&J Community Fund judges included Craig Walker, editor at the Press and Journal, Samantha Leckie, marketing manager for Cala Homes North, Morag Neville, head of charitable giving at The Northwood Charitable Trust, and Gary Gerrard, non-executive director at Balmoral Group Holdings Limited .

A public vote will begin this Friday January 17th , where the shortlisted charities will be revealed and our readers can vote in an online form.

The two charities with the most votes from the public will become our P&J Community Fund partners for the next two years.

All readers are encouraged to rally behind the organisation they want to become our new partners, presenting a truly transformative opportunity for local charities.

