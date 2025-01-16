The P&J Community Fund panel decide charity finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The P&J Community Fund panel decide charity finalists

Our search for two new P&J Community Fund partners continues as a judging panel shortlists six charity finalists ahead of the public vote.

By Kloe Paton
The P&J Community Fund Logo

A panel of judges have agreed on six charities to take through to the public vote, which will be announced this Friday.

The Press & Journal received more than 170 nominations from local charities last month, all hoping to become our new P&J Community Fund charity partners for the next two years.

The P&J Community Fund began as part of The Press and Journal’s 275th anniversary celebrations.

The fund supports local charities transforming our communities, and thanks to fundraising activity and generous donations in 2024, The P&J managed to raise over £126,000 for our previous charity partners.

On Wednesday, the Press & Journal Community Fund panel met for hours of debate, to decide three charities from the Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire region, and three charities from Moray, Highlands and Islands to make it to the final.

The P&J Community Fund judging panel.

The P&J Community Fund judges included Craig Walker, editor at the Press and Journal, Samantha Leckie, marketing manager for Cala Homes North, Morag Neville, head of charitable giving at The Northwood Charitable Trust, and Gary Gerrard, non-executive director at Balmoral Group Holdings Limited .

A public vote will begin this Friday January 17th , where the shortlisted charities will be revealed and our readers can vote in an online form.

The two charities with the most votes from the public will become our P&J Community Fund partners for the next two years.

All readers are encouraged to rally behind the organisation they want to become our new partners, presenting a truly transformative opportunity for local charities.

You can read more about The P&J Community Fund here.

