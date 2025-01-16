Brechin City goal machine Dayle Robertson chasing Hearts Scottish Cup scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City goal machine Dayle Robertson chasing Hearts Scottish Cup scalp

The Breedon Highland League leaders are getting ready to take on the Jambos.

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Dayle Robertson wants to shock Hearts in the Scottish Cup.
Brechin City's Dayle Robertson wants to shock Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

Having notched 20 goals by the turn of the year Brechin City’s Dayle Robertson is hoping to shoot down Hearts and play his part in another Scottish Cup shock.

The Breedon Highland League leaders welcome Premiership opposition to Glebe Park on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off), with the match being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Striker Robertson joined Brechin in the summer from Perth side Jeanfield Swifts and is the second highest scorer in north football this term.

A hat-trick in the Hedgemen’s last outing against Huntly on December 28 took him to 20 goals for the campaign.

Last term, the 29-year-old was involved in a pretty surprising Scottish Cup result. He scored twice as East of Scotland League side Jeanfield beat League Two Elgin City 6-0 in the second round.

However, Robertson – who believes Brechin can cause Hearts problems – acknowledges  taking the scalp of Jambos would be a much bigger shock.

‘I’d love to score’

He said: “As a striker, I want to score in every game, regardless of who it’s against or what competition it’s in.

“I don’t settle in a game if I haven’t scored – as a striker you’re judged on goals.

“Obviously I’d love to score in a Brechin win, but our main aim is just to try to cause an upset and get into the next round. If we got through I’d take that, whether I score or not.

“We beat Elgin last season at Jeanfield and if I look back at that day we started well, pressed high and started really fast.

“That’s what we look to do at Brechin – we press high and try to start games fast and on the front foot.

“You never know what can happen. The disappointment last season was, after beating Elgin, we then lost away to Clyde and we felt we’d let ourselves down when we had a good opportunity to go further.

“To get to the fourth round this time with Brechin is really good.

“It’s a glamour tie for us, and when you’re in the early stages you want to get to this position and get Celtic, Rangers, Hearts or Hibs.

“As good as it was winning with Jeanfield against Elgin, it would be another level again if we could beat Hearts. They will start as favourites, but you never know what can happen.

“Hopefully we experience the magic of the cup. We know Hearts are a good side, but so are we.

“We’ve got good players and a good mix of youth and experience, and we’re relishing the challenge.”

Conversation