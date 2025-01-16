Brechin City goal machine Dayle Robertson chasing Hearts Scottish Cup scalp

Having notched 20 goals by the turn of the year Brechin City’s Dayle Robertson is hoping to shoot down Hearts and play his part in another Scottish Cup shock.

The Breedon Highland League leaders welcome Premiership opposition to Glebe Park on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off), with the match being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Striker Robertson joined Brechin in the summer from Perth side Jeanfield Swifts and is the second highest scorer in north football this term.

A hat-trick in the Hedgemen’s last outing against Huntly on December 28 took him to 20 goals for the campaign.

Last term, the 29-year-old was involved in a pretty surprising Scottish Cup result. He scored twice as East of Scotland League side Jeanfield beat League Two Elgin City 6-0 in the second round.

However, Robertson – who believes Brechin can cause Hearts problems – acknowledges taking the scalp of Jambos would be a much bigger shock.

‘I’d love to score’

He said: “As a striker, I want to score in every game, regardless of who it’s against or what competition it’s in.

“I don’t settle in a game if I haven’t scored – as a striker you’re judged on goals.

“Obviously I’d love to score in a Brechin win, but our main aim is just to try to cause an upset and get into the next round. If we got through I’d take that, whether I score or not.

“We beat Elgin last season at Jeanfield and if I look back at that day we started well, pressed high and started really fast.

“That’s what we look to do at Brechin – we press high and try to start games fast and on the front foot.

“You never know what can happen. The disappointment last season was, after beating Elgin, we then lost away to Clyde and we felt we’d let ourselves down when we had a good opportunity to go further.

“To get to the fourth round this time with Brechin is really good.

“It’s a glamour tie for us, and when you’re in the early stages you want to get to this position and get Celtic, Rangers, Hearts or Hibs.

“As good as it was winning with Jeanfield against Elgin, it would be another level again if we could beat Hearts. They will start as favourites, but you never know what can happen.

“Hopefully we experience the magic of the cup. We know Hearts are a good side, but so are we.

“We’ve got good players and a good mix of youth and experience, and we’re relishing the challenge.”