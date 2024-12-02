More than £126,000 raised for north-east charities through P&J Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

More than £126,000 raised for north-east charities through P&J Community Fund

The Press & Journal will split the final sum between its five local charity partners, as fundraising for these charities come to a close.

By Kloe Paton
Over £120,000 was raised for our five P&J Community Fund partners.
Munlochy Animal Aid were the first charity to receive their final instalment of the sum.

The Press and Journal’s kind-hearted army of readers have helped raise more than £126,000 for local charities, we can today reveal.

The astonishing total has been reached over the past year for the P&J Community Fund – with the cash being split equally between five amazing good causes.

In 2023, the newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the fund.

And our dedicated readers, along with generous local businesses, rallied behind our fundraising efforts.

SurfABLE Scotland leaders Glyn Morris, far right, and Kev Anderson with P&amp;J editor Craig Walker.
SurfABLE Scotland leaders Glyn Morris, far right, and Kev Anderson with P&J editor Craig Walker. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

As a result, a grand total of £126,249.77 was raised for our five P&J Community Fund charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

That equates to £25,249.95 each.

The Press and Journal present a cheque for over £15,000 to Iona Nicol of the Munlochy Animal Aid charity, based at Munlochy on the Black Isle, as part of our P&J Community Fund. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The charities received their first cheque at the inaugural P&J Charity Gala earlier this year, with £50,000 being shared equally between them.

The glittering gala was one of a number of events which contributed to the huge total raised.

Hundreds of you, our loyal readers, pulled on your trainers for our P&J Run Fest event to boost the coffers even further.

Local businesses including Bancon Homes and ANM Group also held their own fundraising events throughout 2024, making a vital contribution to the final sum.

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker presents the cheque for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance to pilot Pete Winn and paramedic Keir Lynch.
Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker presents the cheque for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance to pilot Pete Winn and paramedic Keir Lynch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, visited each of the five charities to present them with their final cheques for £15,249.95.

As we today launch our search for two new charity partners for 2025/26, Mr Walker said he is incredibly proud of the funds raised this year and the support it will provide organisations to continue their vital work in our communities.

The P&J proudly revealed the final donation to Friends of Anchor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He said: “We are delighted to have raised more than £126,000 for our five charity partners in the first P&J Community Fund.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part by supporting The P&J during our own events, those who held their own event and supporters who donated to the fund.

Save Bon Accord Baths
Save Bon Accord Baths were one of the five charities voted in by the public last year, and were overjoyed with the support they received.

“This means each charity has received more than £25,000.

“Over the last two weeks, I’ve visited all five charities to present them with their final cheque and the response has been overwhelming.

“Knowing that this money will make a real difference makes everything done over the last year so worthwhile.

Now the search is on for two new charity partners to support for the next two years as we today launch the nomination process for The P&J Community Fund.

Mr Walker added: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.”

Conversation