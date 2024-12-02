More than £126,000 raised for north-east charities through P&J Community Fund

The Press and Journal’s kind-hearted army of readers have helped raise more than £126,000 for local charities, we can today reveal.

The astonishing total has been reached over the past year for the P&J Community Fund – with the cash being split equally between five amazing good causes.

In 2023, the newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the fund.

And our dedicated readers, along with generous local businesses, rallied behind our fundraising efforts.

As a result, a grand total of £126,249.77 was raised for our five P&J Community Fund charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

That equates to £25,249.95 each.

The charities received their first cheque at the inaugural P&J Charity Gala earlier this year, with £50,000 being shared equally between them.

The glittering gala was one of a number of events which contributed to the huge total raised.

Hundreds of you, our loyal readers, pulled on your trainers for our P&J Run Fest event to boost the coffers even further.

Local businesses including Bancon Homes and ANM Group also held their own fundraising events throughout 2024, making a vital contribution to the final sum.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, visited each of the five charities to present them with their final cheques for £15,249.95.

As we today launch our search for two new charity partners for 2025/26, Mr Walker said he is incredibly proud of the funds raised this year and the support it will provide organisations to continue their vital work in our communities.

He said: “We are delighted to have raised more than £126,000 for our five charity partners in the first P&J Community Fund.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part by supporting The P&J during our own events, those who held their own event and supporters who donated to the fund.

“This means each charity has received more than £25,000.

“Over the last two weeks, I’ve visited all five charities to present them with their final cheque and the response has been overwhelming.

“Knowing that this money will make a real difference makes everything done over the last year so worthwhile.

Now the search is on for two new charity partners to support for the next two years as we today launch the nomination process for The P&J Community Fund.

Mr Walker added: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.”