Scott Begbie: We can’t all be local heroes like Lee McAllister this Christmas, but every little helps

By Scott Begbie

So, the presents are wrapped and under the tree, the turkey and all the trimmings have all been bought in, Love Actually is on the telly and there’s fizz chilling in the fridge – just your typical Christmas Eve then, eh?

Which is fine and dandy for those of us lucky enough to be comfortable, warm and surrounded by the people we love.

So the least we can do on this special night, full of joy and excitement for the big day tomorrow is remember those for whom Christmas is not a celebration, but an ordeal.

These are the vulnerable, struggling families who are worried about how they can put food on the table for their kids on any day of the year, let alone splash out on a festive feast and presents for their little ones.

These are the elderly, trying to scrape by on a meagre pension, facing eyewatering energy bills that leave them scared to put the heating along, let alone power up the Christmas tree lights.

These are the people living on their own, without family or friends who see Christmas Day as just another 24 hours of grinding isolation.

Big thanks to Lee McAllister for stepping up

And these are the people we should remember as we splurge, unwrap gifts and stuff our faces.

So huge thanks to boxer Lee McAllister for stepping up and embracing the true spirit of this season by providing 200 Christmas meals for vulnerable and lonely pensioners on this Christmas Eve.

Not only that, the former world boxing champion has launched a Secret Santa drive to help struggling families give their kids presents and put a smile on their face.

His compassion does far more than give direct help to those who are benefitting from his generosity. It also reminds us all that we who have are the fortunate ones when so many have not.

It is clarion call, too, to not just shrug and say “aye, that’s not nice, but what can you do?”

You can do plenty, starting with donating to Lee’s cause – and the myriad other campaigns out there – to make Christmas better for those in need.

But you don’t have to put your hand in your pocket to make someone’s Christmas special – you can just stretch out a hand of friendship and caring.

If you have an elderly neighbour, someone you think might be struggling, or someone nearby who you know will be on their own, why not knock on their door, wish them a Merry Christmas and check to see how they are doing?

A smiling face and a little companionship is all some people want at this time of year and it is your gift – all of ours, in fact – to give.

All it takes is a little thought, a few minutes of your time and you can work a little Christmas miracle for someone.

Let’s all have a very Merry Christmas.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation