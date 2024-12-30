New Year’s Honours: Major Grenville Irvine Fortescue, champion of the Gordon Highlanders, is made MBE

He is somebody who cares not only about those who were involved in two world wars, but any Gordon Highlanders who served their country.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, who has been made an MBE for his unstinting commitment to the fabled regiment, has commemorated the soldiers who fought in Egypt, in Sudan, in the Far East…wherever they were needed.

We should never forget them

And yet, it isn’t just about those who were involved in conflicts across the world, but helping their families which is one of the driving passions behind Maj Irvine-Fortescue’s years of commitment, first as the regimental secretary and now the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association.

He said: “It’s a huge honour [to receive the MBE] and I’m still a bit stunned.

“I spent 20 years as a Gordon Highlander and I’m delighted to keep the flag flying for the regiment, which has links all over Britain and further afield.

It’s going to be a busy year

“It’s wonderful that it has so much support and it’s going to be a busy year with the 80th anniversary of VE Day [in May] and VJ Day [in August].

“I know it will be special for the few remaining Gordon Highlanders [from the war].”

John McLeish, the chief executive of the city’s Gordon Highlanders Museum, paid tribute to the unstinting work undertaken by his colleague.

He said: “This is a thoroughly deserved award. Grenville devotes his life to the Gordon Highlanders and he is at the heart of everything.

‘I am delighted for him’

“I have seen first hand how much it means to him and, basically, he lives and breathes the regiment and does so much for veterans and their families.

“There isn’t a day when he’s not working on their behalf and I’m delighted for him.”

Maj Irvine-Fortescue was at the Castlegate in Aberdeen earlier this year to honour the sacrifice of those who fell in 1944 during the D-Day landings in Normandy.

And he has long argued for more recognition for those who participated in the Far East, often in terrible circumstances, and who have become the “Forgotten Army”.

Many men never came home

He said: “The 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders were heavily involved in the conflict.

“The regiment suffered substantial losses and many men were imprisoned in prisoner of war camps and endured terrible privations.

“The war in the Far East was massively important and it is fitting to pay tribute to and commemorate the courage and the sacrifices of those many men who fought from 1941 to 1945, many of whom did not return home.”

Hundreds of Gordon Highlanders gathered for the historic regiment’s last hurrah during a poignant ceremony in 2017, which received royal recognition.

Nearly 900 veterans descended on Buckie for the unveiling of a plaque marking the 100th anniversary of George McIntosh receiving the Victoria Cross.

It was their final reunion

And Maj Irvine-Fortescue read out the names of all 19 Gordon Highlanders who have been awarded the ultimate military accolade.

He knows the sacrifices which these gallant troops made. And he wants to ensure it is remembered permanently by future generations.