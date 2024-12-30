New Year’s Honours: Major Grenville Irvine Fortescue, champion of the Gordon Highlanders, is made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New Year’s Honours: Major Grenville Irvine Fortescue, champion of the Gordon Highlanders, is made MBE

The north-east soldier has been described as "somebody who lives and breathes the regiment" and works hard for veterans.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue is the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue is the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

He is somebody who cares not only about those who were involved in two world wars, but any Gordon Highlanders who served their country.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, who has been made an MBE for his unstinting commitment to the fabled regiment, has commemorated the soldiers who fought in Egypt, in Sudan, in the Far East…wherever they were needed.

We should never forget them

And yet, it isn’t just about those who were involved in conflicts across the world, but helping their families which is one of the driving passions behind Maj Irvine-Fortescue’s years of commitment, first as the regimental secretary and now the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association.

Lord Provost David Cameron, Alan Amoore and Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue at Duthie Park. Pic: Darrell Benns.

He said: “It’s a huge honour [to receive the MBE] and I’m still a bit stunned.

“I spent 20 years as a Gordon Highlander and I’m delighted to keep the flag flying for the regiment, which has links all over Britain and further afield.

It’s going to be a busy year

“It’s wonderful that it has so much support and it’s going to be a busy year with the 80th anniversary of VE Day [in May] and VJ Day [in August].

“I know it will be special for the few remaining Gordon Highlanders [from the war].”

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue was at the 80th anniversary commemoartion of D-Day in Aberdeen. Pic: AJL.

John McLeish, the chief executive of the city’s Gordon Highlanders Museum, paid tribute to the unstinting work undertaken by his colleague.

He said: “This is a thoroughly deserved award. Grenville devotes his life to the Gordon Highlanders and he is at the heart of everything.

‘I am delighted for him’

“I have seen first hand how much it means to him and, basically, he lives and breathes the regiment and does so much for veterans and their families.

“There isn’t a day when he’s not working on their behalf and I’m delighted for him.”

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue at the official opening of the refurbished Gordon Highlanders Eqypt 1882 and Sudan 1884 memorial in Duthie Park in Aberdeen. Pic: Darrell Benns.

Maj Irvine-Fortescue was at the Castlegate in Aberdeen earlier this year to honour the sacrifice of those who fell in 1944 during the D-Day landings in Normandy.

And he has long argued for more recognition for those who participated in the Far East, often in terrible circumstances, and who have become the “Forgotten Army”.

Many men never came home

He said: “The 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders were heavily involved in the conflict.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue at the Gordon Highlanders memorial in Aberdeen. Pic: AJL.

“The regiment suffered substantial losses and many men were imprisoned in prisoner of war camps and endured terrible privations.

“The war in the Far East was massively important and it is fitting to pay tribute to and commemorate the courage and the sacrifices of those many men who fought from 1941 to 1945, many of whom did not return home.”

Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.
The award-winning Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.

Hundreds of Gordon Highlanders gathered for the historic regiment’s last hurrah during a poignant ceremony in 2017, which received royal recognition.

Nearly 900 veterans descended on Buckie for the unveiling of a plaque marking the 100th anniversary of George McIntosh receiving the Victoria Cross.

It was their final reunion

And Maj Irvine-Fortescue read out the names of all 19 Gordon Highlanders who have been awarded the ultimate military accolade.

He knows the sacrifices which these gallant troops made. And he wants to ensure it is remembered permanently by future generations.

For more on this year’s honours, check out these eight recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 

Conversation