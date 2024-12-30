New Year’s Honours: The 8 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Year’s Honours: The 8 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Here are the people from across the region who have been recognised on the 2025 New Year's Honours list.

Major Grenville Archer IRVINE FORTESCUE DL
Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, pictured in 2020, is included on the New Year's Honours list. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

A host of people from across the north-east have been included in the New Year’s Honours list.

Eight men and women who work and live in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Among those are a man who translated the bible into Doric and a woman who has dedicated much of her life to beekeeping.

Here is the full list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients.

MBE

Jennifer Craw, from Aberdeen, is the chief executive of Opportunity North East which works with the private sector to shape the region’s future economy.

She has been made MBE for services to the economy in the north-east of Scotland.

Jennifer Craw, Opportunity North East chief executive, has been made an MBE in the New Year's Honours list 2025.
Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Janet Rogers has been made MBE for her services to cats and wildcats in the north-east of Scotland.

The dedicated volunteer has been the Huntly, Keith and Turriff Cats Protection branch co-ordinator for many years.

Gordon Hay, from Peterhead, is the founder of the Doric Board and choirmaster at Longside Parish Church.

Gordon Hay on stage at HMT.
Gordon Hay pictured during A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd at HMT. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He has been made MBE for his services to the promotion of the Doric language, which included spending 17 years translating the bible.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, a volunteer and Gordon Highlander welfare officer from Huntly, has been made MBE for his services to the Gordon Highlanders.

BEM

Yvonne Davidson, from Aboyne, has received a BEM for her services to beekeeping in Scotland.

Yvonne Davidson, pictured with bees, from the Tarland Bee Group in 2015, is a recipient in the New Year's Honours list 2025.
Yvonne Davidson with bees from the Tarland Bee Group in 2015. Image: Supplied.

She has been involved in beekeeping since she was a child and played a key role in the formation of the Tarland Bee Group.

Robert Philips, from Banff, has received a BEM for services to the community in Portsoy and District.

Belinda Rowlands, from Aboyne, is the founder, manager and trustee of The Seed Box, an outdoor therapy and training centre for adults with additional support needs.

Belinda Rowlands, pictured with William Moir at the former Seed Box shop in Kincardine O'Neil, has been made a MBE in the New Year's Honours list 2025.
Belinda Rowlands, pictured with William Moir at the former Seed Box shop in Kincardine O’Neil, has been made MBE. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

She has received a BEM for services to adults and children with additional support needs.

Dr Anne Mcarthur, from Banff, has received a BEM for services to Scottish Country Dancing and the community in Portsoy.

Her roles include being a committee member of the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society.

You can find lists of New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients in Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland and Moray, Inverness and the Highlands here.

