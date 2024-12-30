New Year’s Honours: The 8 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A host of people from across the north-east have been included in the New Year’s Honours list.

Eight men and women who work and live in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Among those are a man who translated the bible into Doric and a woman who has dedicated much of her life to beekeeping.

Here is the full list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients.

MBE

Jennifer Craw, from Aberdeen, is the chief executive of Opportunity North East which works with the private sector to shape the region’s future economy.

She has been made MBE for services to the economy in the north-east of Scotland.

Janet Rogers has been made MBE for her services to cats and wildcats in the north-east of Scotland.

The dedicated volunteer has been the Huntly, Keith and Turriff Cats Protection branch co-ordinator for many years.

Gordon Hay, from Peterhead, is the founder of the Doric Board and choirmaster at Longside Parish Church.

He has been made MBE for his services to the promotion of the Doric language, which included spending 17 years translating the bible.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, a volunteer and Gordon Highlander welfare officer from Huntly, has been made MBE for his services to the Gordon Highlanders.

BEM

Yvonne Davidson, from Aboyne, has received a BEM for her services to beekeeping in Scotland.

She has been involved in beekeeping since she was a child and played a key role in the formation of the Tarland Bee Group.

Robert Philips, from Banff, has received a BEM for services to the community in Portsoy and District.

Belinda Rowlands, from Aboyne, is the founder, manager and trustee of The Seed Box, an outdoor therapy and training centre for adults with additional support needs.

She has received a BEM for services to adults and children with additional support needs.

Dr Anne Mcarthur, from Banff, has received a BEM for services to Scottish Country Dancing and the community in Portsoy.

Her roles include being a committee member of the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society.

