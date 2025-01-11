Lecht ski resort back from brink with new investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Lecht ski resort back from brink with new investors

The Lecht 2090 in the Cairngorms has been welcoming snowsports enthusiasts since 1977, but came close to closure.

By Liza Hamilton
The Lecht 2090 ski resort. Image: Steven McKenna
A popular Cairngorms ski resort that faced the threat of closure a year ago is now thriving thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign and new backers.

The Lecht 2090 starts the season with a renewed sense of optimism as ski lovers flock to the slopes under bluebird conditions.

Today over 600 people are expected at the ski centre, which is located between Cockbridge and Tomintoul on the A939, the highest A road in the UK.

It’s been a dramatic turnaround for the much-loved ski centre.

Managing director Iain Du Pon said they had an “appalling” season in 2023/24 when the ski centre faced closure due to lack of money.

Iain Du Pon has replaced his father as Lecht 2090’s general manager.

Fighting for its survival, Lecht 2090 started a crowdfunding campaign encouraging supporters to buy lift passes, successfully raising over £20,000.

“Simplest way to put it is that the crowdfunding gave us enough working capital to survive the summer,” said Iain.

“And interest in the Lecht showed that the business was viable and allowed us to encourage investment into the business to help us move forward.”

New investors

Iain says the campaign attracted new backers, helping secure the the ski centre’s future.

“We basically had quite a hole in our finances left over from such a poor season last year,” he added.

“It was the second worst that we’ve had as far as our records go, back to the 70s.

“It was really, really tough, but on top of that we had also invested quite a lot of money just before last season to improve some of our lifts and our infrastructure, so it was a bit of a double whammy.”

This was compounded by the Lecht having to close during 2021 due to Covid restrictions when snow conditions were ideal.

Image from the Lecht ski resort webcam on Friday.

The Lecht crew spent the summer wondering if they would even survive, says Iain.

“If the crowdfunding hadn’t been as successful then we wouldn’t be here just now,” he admits.

“Thankfully it raised quite a lot of money – in the tens of thousands – which was fantastic.

“But it also attracted new investors for the business and helped us secure more funding from shareholders and from other people wanting to get involved. Which was really ideal.

“It’s been very much that element that has put the icing on the cake and made sure that we can stay open.”

Lecht ski centre is ‘labour of love’

He said new shareholders want to be “quietly supportive” and their details remain confidential.

“The people we have attracted to the business are very, very encouraging and really want to see the business thrive,” he added. “Which is lovely.”

Iain, who runs a construction company in Glasgow, says his work as the Lecht’s managing director is very much a ‘labour of love’.

“We’re into second generation of a couple of families that run the hill,” he said. “My dad Pieter was one of the original founding directors with a few others, one of them being James McIntosh.

“James sadly passed away a couple of years ago and his daughter Annette is the general manager at the Lecht and I am now taking over from my dad as managing director.

“It really is a very family-orientated place and that’s where our customer base is strongest and that’s really where we are pushing it.”

Likewise, Iain says the snowsports community in Scotland and the UK is an extended family and he has been heartened by the support for Lecht 2090.

“We do have competitors in the other mountain resorts, but we do all get on very well and we all try and support each other where we can,” he adds.

“We all want to see Scottish snowsports really thrive.”

