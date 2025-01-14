Scott Begbie: Aberdeen ‘clowncil’ needs to admit ‘minimal gritting’ is not working – before more people end up in A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Scott Begbie: Aberdeen ‘clowncil’ needs to admit ‘minimal gritting’ is not working – before more people end up in A&E

It is such a shame that this hard-working and dedicated army who are the lifeblood of so much that is good in Aberdeen is being let down by those at the top of the organisation.

What about the fact that scores of folk have ended up in hospital after going their length on sheet ice streets across the city thanks to the council's decision that minimal gritting was a grand idea?
What about the fact that scores of folk have ended up in hospital after going their length on sheet ice streets across the city thanks to the council's decision that minimal gritting was a grand idea?
By Scott Begbie

“Why does everyone hate the council?”

It was a question asked with such a tone of disappointment and sadness that I didn’t really have the heart to retort: “Why do you think?”

How about the absolute refusal to listen to traders in the city centre watching their livelihoods teeter on the brink of the abyss created by the despised bus gates?

What about the fact that scores of folk have ended up in hospital after going their length on sheet ice streets across the city thanks to the council’s decision that “minimal gritting” was a grand idea?

How about the Accounts Commission blaming “weaknesses in internal controls” and “no scrutiny” for allowing an embezzler to swick the council of a million quid? And that a year after the crook was banged up the council still has to have all the safeguarding controls in place, according to the Commission.

And how could we fail to mention the absolute farce that seems to play out whenever the council meets, with playground taunts, roaring and shouting and zippy-doo-da achieved? It’s an embarrassment to our city.

Annual budget vote at Aberdeen Town House. Left to right: Chief executive Angela Scott, Lord Provost David Cameron and Chief Governance Officer Jenni Lawson Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So, yeah, people have good reason to despair over the antics of those to whom we entrust the good governance of our beloved Aberdeen.

And why didn’t I launch into a litany of “here’s why” when asked that question?

Because the person asking – with that wistful note in their voice – works for the council. And as a social worker, they work damn hard.

Every day they are charged with helping the vulnerable, from children at risk to families in dire need. They do their utmost to safeguard the innocents and steer the lost back to where they should and deserve to be.

They change lives. How many of us can say we do that in our working lives?

Not just social workers, either, but teachers who nurture our children, carers who look after our elderly, the teams who empty our bins, the men and women who keep our street lights on, and, yes, the gritters who do their level best with dwindling resources.

These folk are the backbone of life in Aberdeen. You probably don’t give them a second thought, but by God, you’d miss them if they didn’t do what they do.

It is such a shame that this hard-working and dedicated army who are the lifeblood of so much that is good in Aberdeen is being let down by those at the top of the organisation. They are tarred as part of the “clowncil” (a cliché I hate but is now entrenched in the language when referring to the doings in the Town House).

These displays of shambolic pettiness, the lack of empathy, and the refusal to listen to the people they serve that emanates from the highest echelons is letting down the good workers of Aberdeen City Council who should be praised and thanked for what they do not damned and derided because of what others don’t.

So, for their sake alone, can those with their hands on the levers of power in Aberdeen sort themselves out?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation