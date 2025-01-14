Husband and wife team building new Aberdeenshire brewery after supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Husband and wife team building new Aberdeenshire brewery after supermarket deal

The owners of Burnside Brewery are to open a bigger facility which will see production increase five-fold.

By Kelly Wilson
Steve Lewis and Margo Macnab are owners of Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk. Image: Burnside Brewery
A husband and wife team are hoping their newly expanded Aberdeenshire brewery will see them hit £3 million turnover.

Steve Lewis and Margo Macnab have been running Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk since 2018.

The couple said the new purpose-built brewery would offer them the potential to brew five times their current capacity, from 100,000 litres a year to 500,000 litres a year.

They recently launched a £95,000 crowdfunder to help with growing the business and have already reached £64,000.

They have also just won a deal for their alcohol-free beers to be stocked in Scotmid stores.

Production to increase by tenfold

Burnside Brewery, famous for its funky craft beers and traditional glass bottles, currently operates from Laurencekirk Business Park.

It’s been a big career change for Steve who previously worked in project management for Siemens and Margo was a clinical scientist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

But for Steve, who was a keen home brewer, he’s looking to seeing the new brewery at the Woodburnden Steading site come to fruition.

Architect rendering of Burnside Brewery at the Woodburnden Steading site. Image: Burnside Brewery

Steve, 35, said: “The steel work has arrived. So they’re hopefully going to be putting a roof on this week and walls next week.

“The shell of the building goes up really quickly, but then the fit out, the electric, the plumbing, all of that takes quite a while.

“But we’re hopeful to move in sort of early April timeframe, realistically. We’ll have up to 10 times the capacity.”

Burnside Brewery ‘a lasting legacy’

Despite being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic the couple, parents to two-year-old Elliot, have managed to keep growing their business.

They’ve got four members of staff, including Steve and Margo. But are looking to recruit a further six people within the next three years.

And aiming for turnover of up to £3m within the next five to 10 years.

Steve, dad to two-year-old Elliot, said: “We have no intent to grow it and sell it.

Steve Lewis and Margo Macnab pictured at Burnside Brewery in 2017. Image: Burnside Brewery

“We really want to build a lasting legacy for ourselves, our families and staff.

“The intent is to get to two to three million pound turnover a year in the next five to 10 years.

“You know, we’ll never say never in terms of growing more beyond that and being bigger, but we’re not trying to be the next BrewDog.

“We are trying to be ethical, conscious and of a reasonable size.”

Supermarket listings

Voted brewery of the year for Grampian and Northern Isles in 2023 by Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the Burnside range of beers includes blondes, pale ales, IPAs, red ales and dark beers.

But it’s their alcohol-free products, the Right to Roam IPA and Wayfinder lager, which prove most popular.

Burnside Brewery. Laurencekirk. Image: Google Street View

The Scotmid listing will see the lagers stocked in stores across Scotland.

And Steve, who along with Margo has invested £75,000 in the business, has not ruled out targeting further growth through supermarket deals.

Burnside Brewery is already stocked by more than 100 independent restaurants, pubs and farm shop across the north-east.

He said: “I think since we’ve had the brewery, it’s never been a rosy economic time.

“With growing a business, it’s always about sales and more is never enough and you just have to keep going.

“Perseverance and resilience have been the biggest things with everything that we faced.”

The Laurencekirk firm has partnered with Fordoun-based FJB Scotland to erect the new brewery next to an events and wedding venue at Woodburnden Steading.

