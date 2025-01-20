Upskill, reskill or just for fun – NESCol offers part-time opportunities for all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upskill, reskill or just for fun – NESCol offers part-time opportunities for all

Bookings are now open for a range of North East Scotland College courses offering flexible ways of building new skills and knowledge.

In partnership with NESCol
Teacher speaking to student
Find your future at NESCol.

From evening classes and daytime professional development courses to distance learning, NESCol has launched a comprehensive programme of part-time options for 2025.

The programme is designed to support those looking to upskill and reskill with a view to career progression or change, as well as incorporating a number of leisure classes for those keen to pursue a passion for a subject or to sample new experiences in a fun and friendly environment.

Students in class
Learn new skills in a flexible environment.

Flexible to suit you

The part-time and distance learning programme is available to explore online and a new digital guide has been launched.

Classes are available at all campuses, including a tailored offer at Fraserburgh Campus to serve the town and surrounding area.

The package also incorporates English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses taking place over a 10-week period, with classes during the day or in the evening. These courses are available at intermediate, upper intermediate and advanced levels, and involve four hours of learning per week. They are perfect for individuals looking to enhance their English proficiency to progress in their careers, or for employers who wish to upskill their teams.

Career-focused courses include opportunities to build knowledge in business and management, care, computing and digital skills.

Joy Aiken, NESCol’s Community Learning Manager said: “The focus of our part-time and distance learning programme is on providing every individual with the opportunity to upskill, reskill or learn just for fun. From art to barbering, breadmaking to brickwork, conversational Italian to sewing, there’s something to suit everyone.

“The chance to learn in industry-standard facilities at our NESCol campuses, under the wing of specialists in their field, is something that always holds appeal and our advice is to book early to secure places.”

To ensure the part-time offer continues to meet the needs of the region, a survey has been launched to help shape future programmes. By completing a short survey, you can provide feedback on the types of courses you would like to see offered. All submitted responses will be entered into a prize draw and the survey will remain open until January 31.

Apply to NESCol today

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are also currently open. The new NESCol Prospectus has been launched this month and is available to pick up at all campuses.

NESCol is one of the largest providers of vocational education and training in Scotland, delivering to more than 20,000 full-time, part-time and distance learning students each year. The College operates from its main Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead.

For further information visit NESCol’s website.

