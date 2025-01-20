A92 closed after two-vehicle crash near Lathallan School

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the A92 near Johnshaven after it was closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service sent two units to the busy road near the Lathallan School turnoff at 8am today.

Fire crews remain on scene, and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Stagecoach also announced their X7 service was unable to serve stops in St Cyrus and Johnshaven following the incident.

Lathallan School told The Press and Journal that they are “aware” of the crash but the school remains unaffected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 is closed in both directions north of Johnshaven following a two-car crash which was reported around 8am on Monday, January, 20.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

