Crime & Courts

Shetland axe attackers tried to flee island by plane and boat

Rhys Chan provided a false name at Sumburgh Airport while Tyler Kidd hid in the boot of a car at the ferry terminal.

By Grant McCabe
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Two thugs involved in a horror axe attack on Shetland tried to flee the island by sea and air, a court has heard.

Rhys Chan, 32, and Tyler Kidd, 30, teamed up with Kyle Swannie, 28, to target Jordan Palmer while in a vehicle in Lerwick on November 22 2023.

Mr Palmer was repeatedly struck with an axe and knife during the crime which left him scarred for life.

Prosecutors state Chan then turned up the next day at Shetland’s Sumburgh Airport.

He is said to have tried to travel away from the islands “under the name of Daniel Robinson”.

Chan did this in a bid to “avoid arrest and prosecution” for the attack, the court was told.

Kidd meantime is said to have travelled to Lerwick Ferry Terminal hidden in the boot of a vehicle to try to escape on November 29.

Guilty pleas

The trio today appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

They all pleaded guilty via their lawyers to assaulting Mr Palmer to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Chan and Kidd also each admitted to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Kidd further pleaded guilty to a separate earlier assault on Mr Palmer at the Trench Bar in Lerwick on September 17 2023.

This was said to have been to the man’s injury.

Prosecutor John Macpherson told the hearing further information on the crimes will be heard when the case next calls.

Lord Young adjourned until February 12 in Edinburgh.

 