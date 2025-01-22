‘She was a true Aberdonian’: Former Bridge of Don councillor Muriel Jaffrey dies aged 85

Former Bridge of Don councillor and “true Aberdonian” Muriel Jaffrey has died at the age of 85.

She represented the ward for over 18 years and was known as a staunch champion of the community – and the wider city – by friends and political adversaries alike.

Mrs Jaffrey’s family broke the sad news in a post on social media and said she would be “missed by many”.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, said she had been a passionate voice for Bridge of Don for many years.

Mrs Jaffrey – formerly a legal secretary – was first elected to Aberdeen City Council as an SNP councillor back in 1999.

Throughout her tenure, she was a strong advocate for her ward and sat on a number of influential committees, planning and licensing among them.

Councillor Jaffrey gave almost two decades to her community

She announced in December 2016 that she would not be running at the 2017 council elections.

She told The Press and Journal at the time: “I will miss it a lot, but age has caught up with me”.

There was real pride in what she had done for her ward over nearly two decades.

She said: “I have achieved a lot in Bridge of Don.

“For example, I got £180,000 spent on the Bridge of Balgownie.

“I got a crossing on Balgownie Road too. I helped the community centre.

“You can visibly see the stuff I have done.”

Muriel’s daughter, Alison Alphonse, followed in her mother’s footsteps and she too now represents Bridge of Don as its councillor.

She shared the news of her mother’s passing in a post on social media.

The post reads: “It is with heavy hearts and a great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum, granny and nana.

“She died very suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her family last night.

“Although she is missed by us, we know she will be missed by many.

“We will update everyone on her funeral arrangements in due course.”

Lord Provost pays tribute to “true Aberdonian” Muriel Jaffrey

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, spoke fondly of his former council colleague and thanked her for all she’d done for the city.

He said: “I was saddened to learn today that Muriel Jaffrey, a former Aberdeen city councillor, has passed away.

“During her 18 years representing the Bridge of Don ward, she was a passionate and consistent voice for her community specifically, and Aberdeen in general.

“She was the convenor of the licensing board during her 2007-2012 term and subsequently held the position of Baillie.

“I had the great privilege of serving alongside her on the council in her last term, from 2012 to 2017.

“She was, in my experience, always forthright in her dealings with everyone.

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew her as colleagues and political adversaries.

“Thank you, Muriel, for all you contributed to the good of our city and, on a personal note, for your wise counsel during my career as a councillor.”

He added: “We have lost a true Aberdonian who always wore her heart on her sleeve.

“My thoughts today are with her family and close friends at this very sad time.”