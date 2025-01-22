‘She was a true Aberdonian’: Former Bridge of Don councillor Muriel Jaffrey dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She was a true Aberdonian’: Former Bridge of Don councillor Muriel Jaffrey dies aged 85

Mrs Jaffrey was a strong voice for her community for almost two decades.

By Jamie Sinclair
Muriel Jaffrey was a highly respected councillor and champion for her Bridge of Don ward. Image: Tom Harrison.
Former Bridge of Don councillor and “true Aberdonian” Muriel Jaffrey has died at the age of 85.

She represented the ward for over 18 years and was known as a staunch champion of the community – and the wider city – by friends and political adversaries alike.

Mrs Jaffrey’s family broke the sad news in a post on social media and said she would be “missed by many”.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, said she had been a passionate voice for Bridge of Don for many years.

A win at the 1999 council elections secures Donmouth for the SNP and Mrs Jaffrey at the exhibition centre. Image DC Thomson.

Mrs Jaffrey – formerly a legal secretary – was first elected to Aberdeen City Council as an SNP councillor back in 1999.

Throughout her tenure, she was a strong advocate for her ward and sat on a number of influential committees, planning and licensing among them.

Councillor Jaffrey gave almost two decades to her community

She announced in December 2016 that she would not be running at the 2017 council elections.

She told The Press and Journal at the time: “I will miss it a lot, but age has caught up with me”.

There was real pride in what she had done for her ward over nearly two decades.

She said: “I have achieved a lot in Bridge of Don.

“For example, I got £180,000 spent on the Bridge of Balgownie.

“I got a crossing on Balgownie Road too. I helped the community centre.

“You can visibly see the stuff I have done.”

Mrs Jaffrey at Balgownie Crescent in 2004. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Muriel’s daughter, Alison Alphonse, followed in her mother’s footsteps and she too now represents Bridge of Don as its councillor.

She shared the news of her mother’s passing in a post on social media.

The post reads: “It is with heavy hearts and a great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum, granny and nana.

“She died very suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her family last night.

“Although she is missed by us, we know she will be missed by many.

“We will update everyone on her funeral arrangements in due course.”

After more than 30 years campaigning Mrs Jaffrey got funding for a basketball court at Balgownie. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost pays tribute to “true Aberdonian” Muriel Jaffrey

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, spoke fondly of his former council colleague and thanked her for all she’d done for the city.

He said: “I was saddened to learn today that Muriel Jaffrey, a former Aberdeen city councillor, has passed away.

“During her 18 years representing the Bridge of Don ward, she was a passionate and consistent voice for her community specifically, and Aberdeen in general.

Hard at work: Councillor Jaffrey in 2002 with Bridge of Don 11-year-old Joseph Armstrong, who had started a petition to persuade the council to reinstate their playpark at Scotstown Gardens. Image: Amanda Gordon

“She was the convenor of the licensing board during her 2007-2012 term and subsequently held the position of Baillie.

“I had the great privilege of serving alongside her on the council in her last term, from 2012 to 2017.

“She was, in my experience, always forthright in her dealings with everyone.

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew her as colleagues and political adversaries.

“Thank you, Muriel, for all you contributed to the good of our city and, on a personal note, for your wise counsel during my career as a councillor.”

Councillor Jaffrey tests damaged fencing outside the Brig Inn, with city high-rises behind her.
Investigating damaged fencing at the Brig Inn in 2003. Image: Michael Traill.

He added: “We have lost a true Aberdonian who always wore her heart on her sleeve.

“My thoughts today are with her family and close friends at this very sad time.”

Conversation