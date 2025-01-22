Don Cowie reflects on his own breakthrough in efforts to develop young Ross County trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie reflects on his own breakthrough in efforts to develop young Ross County trio

Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith will be given the chance to make a first team impact in the remainder of the season.

Ross County youngsters Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith. Images: SNS
Ross County youngsters Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith. Images: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Don Cowie is leaning on his own experience to help Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith break into Ross County’s first team.

The Staggies have recalled the trio from loan spells, with Macleod and Robesten returning from Brora Rangers, while Smith has spent the first half of the season with League One leaders Arbroath.

The three players will be aiming to take inspiration from Strathpeffer-raised Cowie, as they aim to make an impact for the Staggies in the remainder of the season.

County boss Cowie was handed his professional debut by Neale Cooper at the age 18 in 2001, but the midfielder did not establish himself as a regular starter for at least two more years.

Cowie, who went on to win 10 Scotland caps, is eager to provide a pathway for the Staggies’ latest young hopefuls.

He said: “It can take time. I made my debut at 18, but probably didn’t become a regular until I was 21 or 22.

An 18-year-old Don Cowie in action for Ross County against Ayr United in 2001.

“I always say that I believe I was fortunate, because people at this football club were really patient with me.

“I maybe was at a stage technically to play, but I was nowhere near ready physically.

“Luckily for me, at this club they stayed patient and waited until that time came. I didn’t become a big, strong person, but I improved.

“Everyone goes through that process at a different speed, so I’m comfortable being patient with them.

“Those are things I look back and learn from to try and help the individuals get to that point here and now.”

Staggies trio not recalled to make up numbers

Cowie insists Macleod, Robesten and Smith are not back in the Dingwall fold to simply make up the numbers, such is his faith they can make an impact on his side in the Premiership.

By the same measure, Cowie feels it is crucial to show patience in their efforts to progress.

Andrew Macleod in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “Ultimately you’re never going to leave yourself short, but that’s why the three younger lads really add to the squad.

“It’s not just for numbers, because if I didn’t think they were ready to be a part of the group I would send them back on loan to get that experience.

“I think they’re now at that stage where they’re ready to compete and fight for that jersey. It’s exciting to see the progression they’re making.

“They have to earn it – the hard bit is still to come.

“They’ve got to this stage, and now it’s about making that next step. That’s about being as consistent as they can every single day.

“That’s what they’re doing right now, and then when the opportunity comes on a matchday they have to grasp that.

George Robesten in action against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

“At the same time, the first opportunity they get isn’t going to make or break them. From my point of view, that’s important.

“It’s a new environment playing in front of so many fans, and the spotlight and scrutiny that comes with that.”

County have right environment in place for youngsters to flourish

With the first team squad he has assembled, Cowie feels the right environment is in place for the Staggies’ youngsters to grow into senior players.

He added: “What I will say is right now they’re in a really good spot with the way they have progressed physically, technically and tactically.

“It just goes back to how important it is that the young players are with the senior ones every day.

Dylan Smith training with Ross County. Image: SNS

“They do everything the senior players do. It’s not like we have a reserve team to transition and they then have to get up to the first team.

“The way we work, the young players are with the senior players every day, so they become familiar with each other, the habits and the culture that we’ve got.

“They won’t be spooked when they hopefully get to the point where they’re playing for the first team regularly, because they’ve been there for a few years.

“When Covid hit, the process at this club changed. For me, the benefit of that is that our young players are thrown into the deep end very early which I think will help them make that progression in the long run.”

Conversation