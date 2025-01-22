Don Cowie reflects on his own breakthrough in efforts to develop young Ross County trio

Don Cowie is leaning on his own experience to help Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith break into Ross County’s first team.

The Staggies have recalled the trio from loan spells, with Macleod and Robesten returning from Brora Rangers, while Smith has spent the first half of the season with League One leaders Arbroath.

The three players will be aiming to take inspiration from Strathpeffer-raised Cowie, as they aim to make an impact for the Staggies in the remainder of the season.

County boss Cowie was handed his professional debut by Neale Cooper at the age 18 in 2001, but the midfielder did not establish himself as a regular starter for at least two more years.

Cowie, who went on to win 10 Scotland caps, is eager to provide a pathway for the Staggies’ latest young hopefuls.

He said: “It can take time. I made my debut at 18, but probably didn’t become a regular until I was 21 or 22.

“I always say that I believe I was fortunate, because people at this football club were really patient with me.

“I maybe was at a stage technically to play, but I was nowhere near ready physically.

“Luckily for me, at this club they stayed patient and waited until that time came. I didn’t become a big, strong person, but I improved.

“Everyone goes through that process at a different speed, so I’m comfortable being patient with them.

“Those are things I look back and learn from to try and help the individuals get to that point here and now.”

Staggies trio not recalled to make up numbers

Cowie insists Macleod, Robesten and Smith are not back in the Dingwall fold to simply make up the numbers, such is his faith they can make an impact on his side in the Premiership.

By the same measure, Cowie feels it is crucial to show patience in their efforts to progress.

Cowie added: “Ultimately you’re never going to leave yourself short, but that’s why the three younger lads really add to the squad.

“It’s not just for numbers, because if I didn’t think they were ready to be a part of the group I would send them back on loan to get that experience.

“I think they’re now at that stage where they’re ready to compete and fight for that jersey. It’s exciting to see the progression they’re making.

“They have to earn it – the hard bit is still to come.

“They’ve got to this stage, and now it’s about making that next step. That’s about being as consistent as they can every single day.

“That’s what they’re doing right now, and then when the opportunity comes on a matchday they have to grasp that.

“At the same time, the first opportunity they get isn’t going to make or break them. From my point of view, that’s important.

“It’s a new environment playing in front of so many fans, and the spotlight and scrutiny that comes with that.”

County have right environment in place for youngsters to flourish

With the first team squad he has assembled, Cowie feels the right environment is in place for the Staggies’ youngsters to grow into senior players.

He added: “What I will say is right now they’re in a really good spot with the way they have progressed physically, technically and tactically.

“It just goes back to how important it is that the young players are with the senior ones every day.

“They do everything the senior players do. It’s not like we have a reserve team to transition and they then have to get up to the first team.

“The way we work, the young players are with the senior players every day, so they become familiar with each other, the habits and the culture that we’ve got.

“They won’t be spooked when they hopefully get to the point where they’re playing for the first team regularly, because they’ve been there for a few years.

“When Covid hit, the process at this club changed. For me, the benefit of that is that our young players are thrown into the deep end very early which I think will help them make that progression in the long run.”