£70,000 cannabis bust made at Macduff property

A “significant” number of cannabis plants worth more than £64,000 have been seized during a drugs bust in Macduff.

Police officers raided the home in the town’s Skene Street on Saturday and discovered a sizeable cannabis cultivation.

Denis Baqoshi, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

The 27-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week facing one charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Officers with a search warrant entered the Macduff property at about 10.30am on Saturday.

Macduff cannabis bust discovered a ‘significant’ cultivation

A significant number of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to £64,800 were found inside.

Police also recovered a quantity of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of between £5,000 and £6,000 was also recovered.

Sergeant Barry Riddoch said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and the public has an important role to play.

“We urge anyone with information or concerns about illegal substances to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.