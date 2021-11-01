Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Post office services more important than ever’: Aberdeen residents urged to share views on relocation of Dyce branch

By Denny Andonova
November 1, 2021, 12:55 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 12:56 pm
Gordon MP Richard Thomson is urging people to have their say on Dyce post office relocation.

Aberdeen residents are being urged to have their say on relocating a post office service within their local community.

Last week, proposals were lodged to move the Dyce branch into new refurbished premises on Victoria Street, with promises this will secure “significantly” longer opening hours for customers.

Under the drafted plans, the former Clydesbank building will be converted into a local style branch with two open-plan counters and a convenience store.

The move was introduced to “safeguard sustainable post office services in the community” as part of the company’s ongoing modernisation of their local network.

Supporting Dyce post office more important than ever

A consultation is currently under way to test the waters within the local community before plans forge ahead in February next year.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is now encouraging residents to share their views and support the “vital” service.

He said: “Post offices are a vital part of our local communities, which I believe need to be retained and supported.

“Residents are being urged to make their views known on the proposals, which are slated for February next year and include two serving positions.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is urging people to have their say. Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“Increasingly, we are seeing free-to-use cash machines being removed when the banks close branches. Restricting access to cash in this way is not acceptable and local post offices provide a vital service in letting people have access to cash when the banks have all but given up on providing a local service.

“With Dyce having lost three of its four banks in recent times, the Post Office’s role at the heart of the community it serves is more important than ever and I would encourage people to respond to the consultation with their support for local post office services.”

